Several years ago, my youngest daughter, Rachel, completed a nightmarish road trip that I chronicled here.
Well, last weekend, my oldest daughter, Erin, got her turn at bat.
Erin lives a somewhat transient lifestyle working in the private yachting industry. But her home is here, in the Mount Washington Valley and like many who work outside the area, she comes home whenever she can.
Florida is the epicenter of the yachting world, so the eastern corridor is her commute, and she’s driven it many times.
Her steed for this journey was a tried-and-true, higher-mileage car hastily pressed into service upon the demise of her beloved sports car that unceremoniously ended its worth sprawled along a Jersey barrier in the Sunshine State.
This substitute ride has been a reliable companion throughout Erin’s many adventures, and this trip north was to be its last for a while.
Perhaps because of this destiny, the Chocolate Nugget, as this car is affectionately known based on its diminutive size and earth-tone metallic paint, took a bead on destination Maine with an uncharacteristically uncooperative demeanor.
Erin struck out from southern Florida an hour behind schedule but still ahead of the dawn in a valiant attempt to get ahead of the heat as the air conditioner in the Nugget, perhaps in some sort of premonitory gesture, lost its cool a few weeks prior. Under the blanket of a pink sunrise, our intrepid team headed for their first overnight stop.
Not more than an hour and a half up Route 95, the glow of the coolant light joined the brightening day.
Erin, fully adept at operating malfunctioning machinery from being reared in a family that treasures orphan vehicles, pulled off the road immediately into a large gas station and called me for tech support.
The correct coolant was chosen and slow, careful breaching of the hot cooling system was achieved.
With the help of a local southern gentleman, the coolant was topped off, and the venture resumed.
Fortune shined as bright as the sun, and the day ended uneventfully, save one additional coolant fill, but no visible leaks, puddle, or the sweet smell of antifreeze was evident, and Erin enjoyed her overnight with Rachel in North Carolina, spending some quality sister time together.
Day 2 saw the situation spiral downhill quickly.
Stops every few hours became hourly and eventually too frequent to go on, after a harrowing drive through a tunnel with no place to pull out of traffic if the Nugget depleted her coolant reservoir prematurely.
The city of Baltimore provided a safe harbor at a local police station and a grumpy but accommodating patrolman allowed the Nugget to stay put while Plan B was devised.
Erin called home base, understandably upset, and Michelle and I gathered in the situation room for a confab.
Plan B, proven by Rachel several years ago on a return from Ohio, was to rent a U-Haul truck capable of towing a car dolly, load up and hit the road.
But U-Haul no longer accepts humans off the street and all reservations must take place online or through a phone service.
Interminable hold ensued on our end, while Erin tried to appeal to her local rental center. The cost worked out to a figure slightly higher than the value of the car, so Plan B was abandoned.
I threw up a Hail Mary and contacted my brother who lives outside of Baltimore, but he was in Massachusetts taking care of our mother following surgery, and his family was several hours away at their vacation house. Time to punt. Erin got a hotel room to regroup and start social media networking.
Michelle and I skipped to Plan C, loaded up the car trailer and shop truck, and set out for Baltimore. Departure time, 3:38 p.m. local on Saturday, the rescue operation was in full swing.
On a side note, I haven’t needed to retrieve a vehicle or drive my shop truck further south than Albany, N.H., but all was fully functional and ready. What could go wrong?
Erin arranged with the much more amenable night shift police officer to leave her car in their lot until our arrival, ETA midnight.
Southbound we went. Maine and N.H. went by without a hitch, but Massachusetts had other plans for us. Southbound travelers know traffic in the Bay State is terrible and Route 495 is almost as bad, but worse yet is Route 290. As we weaved our way through Worcester, dodging road hogs and road hazards, the truck suddenly started shaking like the space shuttle re-entering the atmosphere.
With a firm grasp of the obvious, Michelle wondered aloud if we had a flat. Yes. Yes, we did.
Pulling off and with no time to lose, I assumed my role as pit stop crew, grabbed the tools, and crawled under the truck. The spare rim looked like an artifact from the Titanic after years of winter salt exposure and, predictably, held enough air to give the tire the firmness of Jell-o.
A call for road service brought help but, unfortunately, a new tire couldn’t be had until at least the following day and even that wasn’t assured. After some small talk, our spare tire was gradually inflated and miraculously held air. At this point, our better senses prevailed and the rescue operation was abandoned, in the hope that the questionable spare tire would carry us 3 hours back home. We set off for the North Country as dusk fell and the rain resumed. Did I mention the periodic rain? Yeah.
Meanwhile, Erin’s networking paid off and Plan D was set in motion. After thanking officer grumpy on the day shift for allowing the car to stay put overnight, the car was towed to a friend’s house within 100 miles of the police station (sorry, no riders in the truck due to COVID); a car was rented from the now bankrupt Hertz, which ironically offered great prices and customer service; a shipper was contracted to pick up the stricken car and bring it home; and the plan was set in motion after a good night’s sleep.
Plan D turned out to be the winning ticket. Welcome home, Erin.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
