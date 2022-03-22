Any car enthusiast worth their weight in stainless steel knows what a DeLorean is. Although the iconic, unpainted, gull-wing-door sports coupe was only manufactured between 1981-83, it left its mark on the automotive world and pop culture alike.
Created by automotive prodigy John Z. DeLorean, the car came to be known by its brand name and that of its founder but was officially designated model DMC-12.
John Z. joined the struggling Pontiac division of General Motors in 1956. He had a gift for marketing and a crassness that went against convention.
Identifying the need for younger car buyers, DeLorean pioneered the muscle car class when he stuffed a high output V8 engine into a 1964 Pontiac Tempest, creating the legendary GTO. The name was inspired by the Ferrari 250 GTO and is an Italian abbreviation for Gran Turismo Omologato or "Grand Touring Homologated," meaning approved for racing in the grand touring class.
Quickly rising through the ranks to become chief engineer, DeLorean was then named the youngest general manager of Pontiac, where he saw the division achieve the distinction of third best-selling automaker behind Chevrolet and Ford respectively. His decisions like introducing the Firebird eventually elevated DeLorean to manager of Chevrolet and, ultimately, head of GM North America.
The DeLorean DMC-12 was styled by Giugiaro, founder of the Italian studio responsible for many Lotus and Maserati designs, as well as the original Golf for Volkswagen. It was based on a concept originally penned for Porsche and was planned with a cutting-edge fiberglass chassis and mid-engine power plant among its more advanced features.
Despite the millions of dollars raised through loans and investors, it was necessary to cut costs early in the process. The chassis became more conventional and the engine was moved to the rear, which compromised handling.
But the biggest change and the largest shortcoming was the choice of the PRV V6 engine, a joint engineering project of Peugeot, Renault and Volvo that produced an anemic 130 horsepower, and motivated the DeLorean from 0 to 60 mph in a disappointing 10 seconds, significantly slower than competing sports coupes.
Also, compared to the competition, the car’s 1981 introductory price of $25,000 (around $78,000 today) was more costly than anticipated and the DMC-12 was plagued with quality issues.
Legends never die, and in this case of life imitating art, the DeLorean is going “Back to the Future,” but this time they won’t need a Flux Capacitor. As Dr. Emmett Brown said to Marty McFly in the "BTTF" movie franchise, "Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads ” but they will need a battery charger.
Great Scott! Like a bolt of lightning striking a clock tower, a group of Texas executives organized under the name DeLorean Motors Reimagined got hit with the idea to electrify the DeLorean and bring it back as a plug-in EV. With instant torque available from the electric drive, reaching 88 mph shouldn’t be an issue but I doubt the battery will put out 1.21 gigawatts.
Working with Stephen Wayne, owner of DeLorean Motor Co. and its branding rights, as well as the exclusive parts supplier to the approximately 6,000 remaining DeLoreans of the original 9,000 produced, DMR has released some vague images hinting at the possibilities.
Even a car as sleek as the original DeLorean looks dated after four decades, so presumably, there will be some styling as well as engineering upgrades.
The CEO of this new venture, Joost de Vries, formerly of Volvo and Tesla, indicated the batteries and motors will be outsourced as the projected limited volume doesn’t support the resources to vertically integrate all the components. The organization is targeting a 300-mile range and the DeLorean reboot is intended to appeal to the interactive driver.
So far, the public has been exposed to little more than a short video showing a gull-wing-door coupe profile in a shadowy setting but the hype is leading to a planned introduction on the concept lawn at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August.
Dreams and ideas don’t produce cars; money does, and hopefully, the DMR team is well-financed. The original DeLorean Motor Co. imploded when an FBI sting captured John Z. attempting to make a deal involving 220 pounds of cocaine worth $24 million.
DeLorean was ultimately acquitted when his attorney successfully argued entrapment, but unfortunately, it was too late for his flailing company.
The cinematic reference has kept a dim spotlight on the DeLorean for decades but maybe a new spark of interest will help John Z. DeLorean’s legacy finally find the future.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
