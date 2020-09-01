It may not be easy to detect, but the automotive landscape has changed.
For the first time in four decades, a new Dodge Caravan, or a version thereof, is no longer being manufactured. While it’s true that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles still offers the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager to fill that void, the iconic Caravan nameplate and the spirit of the minivan that started it all — with apologies to the VW Microbus crowd — has gone away.
The family hauler has changed over time. When I was growing up, the station wagon was king. A natural evolution of the classic sedan with the addition of a long roof with a name that hearkens back to the days of the horse-drawn wagon assigned to train station cartage, the family station wagon soldiered on, toeing the line, often in vinyl- and fake-wood-clad splendor.
As gas prices soared, cars shrank until the revered station wagon was just a caricature of its formerly useful, load-hauling self. Auto manufacturers scrambled to find a solution that would fit the American lifestyle while fending off the surge of imported competition, and U.S. automakers were falling behind.
American Motors Corp. succumbed to financial pressures with only their Jeep line surviving under the Chrysler umbrella, and now the smallest of the big three themselves was in danger of collapse.
Enter Lee Iacocca, the man responsible for the wildly popular Mustang when employed by Ford. By 1980, Iacocca found himself the captain of a sinking Chrysler. After appeals to the U.S government, Chrysler was granted a loan in the amount of $1.5 billion, the largest federal bailout of a corporation at the time, and a risky deal all around.
Iacocca didn’t squander the opportunity, investing heavily in a new, fuel-efficient front-wheel-drive platform that could be used under a variety of vehicles, keeping costs down while offering a healthy lineup.
The K-car platform pulled Chrysler back from the brink of ruin, and within a few years and ahead of schedule, Chrysler paid back its federal loan in full and was posting record profits. Undoubtedly, one of the vehicles responsible for the remarkable turn around was the Caravan, based on the versatile K-car underpinnings, introduced as a 1984 model year vehicle.
Iacocca championed the minivan, committing nearly half of the government bailout to the project and the gamble paid off. Chrysler became synonymous with the minivan and ruled the market throughout its popularity, consistently filling the role of America’s best-selling minivan. Last year, the 15 millionth minivan rolled off an FCA assembly line, and half of all minivan sales in the U.S. market were attributed to a Dodge or Chrysler product.
The minivan grew to define a segment of the population; families, suburbs, soccer moms and minivans. Car guys took a ribbing from their buddies when they showed up in a minivan, as it came to symbolize responsibility and commitment.
It wasn’t long before the competition was emulating Chrysler. GM rolled out the Chevy Astro and GMC Safari and later the Oldsmobile Silhouette, Pontiac TranSpor, and Chevy Lumina APV.
Ford introduced the Aerostar. Toyota’s minivan had polarizing styling and VW updated their venerable microbus with the introduction of more modern styling and a new name, the Vanagon. Chrysler even went upscale with their Town & Country model, complete with fake-wood accents and luxurious interior.
Despite Chrysler's reign in the minivan market, that segment of auto sales has been diminishing since its peak in 2000 when nearly 1.4 million were sold. By 2018, minivans only represented 2.8 percent of all car sales.
In the past few years, older minivans have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts. Their utility and cheap price on the used market make them attractive options for those looking to set up a vehicle for camping on a budget. The common appearance doesn’t raise suspicions when stealth camping — sleeping in areas where such activities are usually prohibited or discouraged.
Reasons for the minivan’s demise can be found in the ever-changing tastes of the consumer. Lower adjusted gas prices over the years and more efficient, powerful engine availability have also fueled the popularity of trucks and truck-based SUVs. The SUV market has exploded since the minivan’s peak, leading Ford to nearly abandon cars altogether in the U.S. market. America’s appetite for bigger vehicles seems boundless.
Like the station wagon that was pushed aside by the minivan, the SUV has taken the throne as the new king of the family hauler. The minivan is dead, and the discontinuation of the Caravan is the final nail in the coffin.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
