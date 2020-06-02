Explorers and trailblazers frequently choose a capable vehicle for their particular adventure. The Pilgrims sailed to the new land on the Mayflower in 1620, Charles Lindbergh flew the Spirit of St. Louis solo across the Atlantic in 1927, and Rear Adm. William Byrd hoped to explore the Antarctic in 1939, using a behemoth specialty vehicle known as the Antarctic Snow Cruiser.
Weighing more than 37 tons, measuring 55 feet long and standing 15 feet tall, it was flat, wide, long and heavy, with a control room that protruded from the front where the driver and navigator rode and space on top behind the cockpit area for an airplane to perch for aerial exploration.
With a wheelbase of 20 feet, it had significant overhangs intended to help it span large crevices. The front wheels could retract into the body, and the vehicle pushed by the rear wheels in contact with the ice until across an open obstacle. The tires were heated when retracted to help the rubber remain pliable and free of accumulated snow.
It was designed and built over a two-year span at the Pullman Co. production facility — the same business made famous for building railroad sleeper cars — near Chicago, with input from Byrd’s second-in-command, Dr. Thomas Poulter. Having recently returned from an expedition to Antarctica and using acquired knowledge, he built the Snow Cruiser at a cost of $150,000.
Inside accommodated a crew of four with living quarters, a machine shop, a dark room for developing photos, a kitchen and bunk room, storage for gear and equipment, 6,000 gallons of fuel and two huge spare tires. The engine room ahead of the front wheels housed twin Cummins diesel engines driving two General Electric generators, which in turn ran four electric motors. It was a hybrid drive before its time.
Amazingly to anyone who has ever driven on snow and ice, the massive 10-foot-diameter custom-made Goodyear tires were perfectly smooth! The idea at the time was that friction would cause them to stick to the slippery stuff, but they were never tested in actual conditions due to the timeline of the project.
Before embarking on its journey to Antarctica, the Snow Cruiser first had to be loaded on a ship, and the U.S. Coast Guard cutter North Star patiently awaited its arrival 1,020 miles away in Boston.
In a move befitting something I would do in my misguided youth, Byrd and company chose to drive the beast the full distance at its breakneck top speed of 30 mph.
My intrigue with this story stemmed from a photo I saw of the Antarctic Cruiser passing through my hometown of Framingham, Mass., in an area that is still identifiable today.
The trip to Boston had its share of mishaps. On separate occasions, the Snow Cruiser was hit by a truck, impacted a bridge, fell into a small river (where it took three days to recover it), had constant problems with the fuel pump and created a 20-mile traffic jam involving 70,000 cars outside of Boston, which apparently set the tone for suburban traffic there for years to come.
However, the press and people loved the Snow Cruiser and turned out in droves to see it drive by.
Finally reaching the docks, the Snow Cruiser’s rear hangover section was removed so it would fit sideways on the foredeck of the cutter and lashed down.
The voyage to Antarctica was uneventful, and the North Star came alongside an ice shelf to unload. Wooden ramps were set, and the Snow Cruiser slowly descended until the ramp timbers snapped. Judicious application of throttle nursed the huge vehicle onto the ice, where it lumbered away from destroyed planks, but those smooth tires were no match for the lack of traction and depth of snow, and the bespoke vessel sunk several feet.
Spare tires were added outboard of the front tires and the rears were chained. Still, the Cruiser barely managed to cover any ground, and only backwards. After a total of 92 arduous miles in reverse, the Snow Cruiser was parked and used as a stationary laboratory and base of operations.
Following this expedition, the Snow Cruiser was abandoned in Antarctica, with plans to return with improvements. But by then, World War II had captured the country’s attention and resources.
A 1946 expedition found the behemoth to be in excellent condition, needing only air in the tires. But by 1958, the Cruiser was completely buried in snow, identified only by the top of a tall pole planted around it to mark its location.
A bulldozer was able to dig down to the Cruiser and find it still perfectly preserved and just as it was left in 1940.
After years under the constantly falling snow, the Snow Cruiser eventually became one with the landscape and was never seen again.
Several years later, a large portion of the Ross Ice Shelf broke free, in the area where the Snow Cruiser was last spotted and today the Arctic Snow Cruiser’s fate is unknown. Perhaps it’s preserved deep within an ice floe or resting at the bottom of the Antarctic Ocean. A cold ending to an ambitious vehicle.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.