There are plenty of people uncomfortable with Autonomous Driving System equipped vehicles and understandably so. Technology has come a long way, to the point where autonomous driving is less about capability and more about societal acceptance. If you don’t think you’re ready to share the road with an Autonomous Vehicle, just ask the federal government. Surely, we can trust them, right? OK, OK, I’ll just back away from the edge of that last sentence, and just say the feds have indeed made some new rules recently with regard to autonomous vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently released the first of its kind rule relating to safety standards for occupants of vehicles that are designed without amenities for human drivers.
With ADS-equipped vehicles interior references like steering wheels and driver’s seats are ambiguous. The new verbiage spelled out in the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards applies to vehicles designed from the outset to be autonomous but the rules actually address safety for human passengers. Kind of a conundrum, actually.
According to Dr. Stephen Cliff, NHTSA deputy administrator: “As the driver changes from a person to a machine in ADS-equipped vehicles, the need to keep the humans safe remains the same and must be integrated from the beginning. With this rule, we ensure that manufacturers put safety first.” Now, I realize that statement is intended to give a level of comfort to the consumer but it sounds a little dystopian to me, like we’re being primed to embark on a world about to be taken over by robots.
The very idea that we need such rules implies that although we may not be sharing a ride with ADS-equipped vehicles now we will be soon enough. While that idea is provocative, it may also be closer than you think. The AV industry is well-populated and quite advanced. Major trucking and delivery firms have already invested billions of dollars and plunked down huge deposits to be among the first to take delivery of their fleet of ADS-equipped trucks and concept vehicles are already well into testing phases.
Most ADS-equipped vehicles on public roads like those by Waymo (owned by Google’s parent corporation, Alphabet) and Argo AI have been deployed to prove the technology and they are equipped with driver controls along with humans aboard as a backup safety. Others, like the AV by Plus is equipped with a Level 4 autonomous system that has been tested on public roads without a driver behind the wheel with special permitting.
Recently, Kodiak Robotics announced a partnership with U.S. Xpress utilizing a Level 4 autonomous driving system to operate a freight service between Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, the first such freight hauling partnership of its kind. The launch also marks the first commercial autonomous trucking lane to the East Coast.
Last month, Kodiak Robotics autonomous road tractors hauling U.S. Xpress trailers moved freight on four round trips between the two cities covering around 6,350 miles and delivering eight full loads. The trailers were pre-loaded and the trucks were manned by professional safety drivers who rotated as necessary but the ADS-equipped Kodiak trucks ran 24 hours a day for nearly 5½ full days. This test resulted in a greater than 100 percent increase in utilization over a human driver with an 11-hour driving limit. The autonomous system was disengaged for a few reasons including severe weather and specific traffic conditions, though the system did operate continuously in the background the entire time.
Kodiak is no stranger to autonomous shorter-haul routes. Since mid-2019, they have been delivering freight daily on the 240-mile route from Dallas to Houston and since mid-2021, on the 280-mile run between Dallas and San Antonio. They recently announced the launch of commercial operations partnering with CEVA Logistics between Dallas and Oklahoma City. While the trucks operate autonomously they do have a safety driver behind the wheel.
The idea of a software-controlled big rig sounds scary but the industry is heading in that direction. One operator noted autonomous trucks are pulling out of Dallas-Fort Worth so often now, it might one day become news when a human steers one out.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
