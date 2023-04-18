amc concord

Eric Meltzer's latest find: A 1979 AMC Concord DL. This two-door “personal luxury” coupe had been off the road since 1987, and sitting in storage. (ERIC MELTZER PHOTO)

My taste in vehicles runs toward the odd and orphan brands. I can appreciate popular muscle cars and sports cars, and well before trucks and primitive SUVs (then collectively known as Jeeps) were cool, I was an early adopter and admirer.

So, with economy in mind, I set out to find a budget vintage car to play with during the warm weather months.

