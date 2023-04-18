My taste in vehicles runs toward the odd and orphan brands. I can appreciate popular muscle cars and sports cars, and well before trucks and primitive SUVs (then collectively known as Jeeps) were cool, I was an early adopter and admirer.
So, with economy in mind, I set out to find a budget vintage car to play with during the warm weather months.
The word “budget” precludes classic muscle cars; vintage trucks and SUVs are out; and forget about air-cooled Porsches. My budget is more in line with what one might pay for a month’s rent on a local apartment. The scope of such a project car — because anything cheap will need some work — will be wider reaching and might incorporate cars that weren’t necessarily “cool” but have reached a point of nostalgia precisely because they were everywhere once and never considered collectible, so to see one now piques the interest of many car enthusiasts.
A brief perusal of the usual classifieds turned up a 1979 AMC Concord DL. This two-door “personal luxury” coupe has been off the road since 1987, and sitting in storage. The seller traded some work to the original owner for the car but, after getting it running and driving around the yard, decided pickups were more to his liking. American Motors Corp. was the result of a merger between Nash and Hudson, and while the powerhouse carmakers congregated in Detroit, AMC was located in Kenosha, Wis.
I’m a purist and prefer my automotive toys to be relatively unmolested and in largely stock condition, and this car checked those boxes. With only a small rusty area on the front fender and low on the rear quarter panels, the original alpaca brown metallic still had some shine and offset the tan landau vinyl roof with matching pinstripe and desert beige interior.
It only had one previous registered owner who passed away and left the car to his widow, who apparently never drove it. The New Hampshire inspection sticker expired in March of 1988, and there was exceptionally little wear or unusual smells for a vehicle that sat for so long. The odometer reads a little over 18,000 miles, and there’s no reason to think it’s not true based on condition and paperwork, but that’s only speculation.
The hood ornament is absent but the color-keyed hubcaps are dent-free and go well with the dealer-installed plastic mud flaps.
The AMC Concord originates from a long line of relatively uninspired cars, beginning as the Hornet before becoming the Spirit hatchback, then losing its trunk to morph into the Gremlin Kammback, and ultimately edging into the upscale Concord. Available as a two-door coupe, a four-door sedan, or a five-door wagon, these were also the basis for the short-lived Eagle SX/4 and Eagle Limited wagon four-wheel drive cars, sold by AMC and Eagle as a brief, stand-alone brand.
According to an original 1979, magazine sales ad, “The Concord DL includes such luxury extras as crushed velour seats, a wood-grained dash, quartz digital clock, whitewall tires, opera windows, and much more.” The AM radio may have been standard, but I’m not sure and the single dash-mounted speaker isn’t talking. “The Concord suspension and insulation promises a smooth, quiet, stable ride.” The tagline for AMC in 1979, was “The new American success story” which may have been true, at least until it wasn’t when they sold out to Chrysler in 1987 solely for the Jeep brand.
The tried and true AMC 232-cubic-inch “Power-Thrift” six-cylinder and automatic is reasonably economical and won’t have me sweating about speeding tickets, and the one-finger power steering is a breeze at the drive-through although factory cup holders were still at least a decade away.
The radial tires installed around my year of graduation from high school and the exhaust leak were the worst of the car’s problems, and fresh gas and a tune-up have the car running remarkably well. We still have some rear brake lines to replace, and other details will undoubtedly crop up but, in this case, eBay is my friend and a treasure trove of cheap parts no one but me seems to want or need.
So far, as my Concord approaches its 44th birthday, we’re having fun for less money than the Maine sales tax on a new pickup.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
