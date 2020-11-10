In the world of classic cars, there are generally two groups of people — purists and modifiers. I consider myself in the first category. For me, there’s a connection to the past in experiencing a vehicle as it was designed and manufactured.
Years ago, when I was daily driving vintage vehicles, I used parts that were as close to original equipment as possible and frequented a few favorite auto scrapyards when new parts were unavailable.
Admittedly, my choice of used parts was often driven by my financial predicament as much as my philosophy, but the results were an ownership and driving experience as close to the automakers’ intentions as possible.
The second group, modifiers, come in a variety of shades, from those who make a vehicle more modern-day user-friendly by, say, adding disc brakes or an electronic ignition, to all-out hot-rodders who replace everything from engines to an entire chassis under an older body.
Of course, replacing engines to gain some performance or wake up a tired vehicle is nothing new, and there’s a huge aftermarket of engine tuning parts, independent shops that will perform the work, and even new car manufacturers who offer “crate” engines to keep their products going.
One of the most common crate engines, so-called because it’s a new engine, ostensibly shipped in a crate, as opposed to a used or rebuilt engine, is the venerable SBC or Small Block Chevy V8.
Long a staple for hot-rodders and those looking for a reliable repower of a favorite vehicle, the small block has been around since 1955, and installed by creative car enthusiasts in everything from MG roadsters, to muscle cars and SUVs.
Power plant swaps in performance cars are so popular that a common refrain at car shows often heard is “how many cubic inches?” referring to the engine displacement.
But that may be changing soon, replaced by “how many kilowatt-hours?” Yes, electric power is coming to the automotive hobby market as sure as it’s coming to new car offerings and the mighty General Motors is on board.
Chevrolet gave us a glimpse of the future by starting with a 1977 square-body K5 Blazer SUV, removed the 175-horsepower, 400-cubic-inch V8 gas engine, three-speed automatic transmission, fuel and exhausts systems, and replaced them with a 200 hp, 60 kWh electric motor, typically found in the Chevy Bolt, and a performance electronically controlled, four-speed automatic transmission and called it the K5 Blazer-E (they obviously spent more effort on the conversion than the name). An electric pump allows for power braking, and power steering is electric.
Aftermarket electric controllers were also installed to handle such things as battery temperature control, accessories, and an interface that uses the original gauges including the gas gauge to show battery charge level.
The elephant in the room is the battery, which is almost as big and heavy as an actual gray mammal, and also the bulk of an electric vehicle’s hardware. A large portion of the back of the K5 Blazer-E is taken up with the battery pack and will definitely turn off some potential converts. Considering many EVs integrate the battery in the chassis to keep the center of gravity low and the interior unhindered, placing it will be the biggest challenge in a classic vehicle conversion.
Dubbed the eCrate, the 60-kWh Electric Cruise and Connect kit will be offered late in 2021 and is meant to simplify the conversion of a legacy classic like the Blazer. The package will come with most everything to make the conversion practical and bolt to existing engine mounts.
GM is also certifying reputable installers for those who prefer to write a check rather than tinker on their own toys, and they’re also evaluating future offerings that will use components and batteries coming out in the new Hummer line of EVs.
The idea of converting a vintage ride to electric propulsion isn’t new. Car hobbyists and customizers have been experimenting with components from Tesla, Chevy and Nissan and some enterprising fabricators have come up with slick bolt-in components, but a big manufacturer like GM entering the fray makes this noteworthy.
Some people won’t like these conversions, and as a purist I have my reservations, but I also like the idea of enjoying a vintage vehicle as it was intended to be used; driven rather than parked in a collection.
The bolt in design of these components that allows a return to stock configuration is also a plus. Maybe a future car show conversation will sound something like “gas or electric?”
