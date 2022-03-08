Get ready, folks, the federal government has been busy cutting through some red tape in an attempt to make night time driving safer.
In the process they’ve shortened an unnecessarily long name into three short letters, ADB which stands for Adaptive Driving Beams though its full name is Adaptive Driving Beam Headlight Systems.
It’s sort of like the difference between what you call your dog and what the AKC papers list as their name.
Soon ADB will be rolling off the lips of car salespeople everywhere and joining the likes of ABS — anti-lock braking systems — and TPMS — tire pressure monitoring systems, as they tout the latest and greatest technology that will make you want to trade in your obsolete-headlight equipped vehicle for a new, modern one — if the microchips are available.
Although I’m making light of ADBs (pun, anyone?) the benefits are proven and the system is overdue in the U.S.
Just what is this new system? First, it’s not new, it’s been in wide use throughout Europe, Canada, and most of the world for decades, but it took time for our slow to react system to adapt and even then the standard wasn’t adopted in full. The feds had to mess with a proven version to make provisions for an obscure rule from the 1970s that limits the brightness of high beams on U.S. roads even though it’s a fraction of the light output allowed globally. The previous rule in the FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) was that vehicles had to have separate high and low beams.
What ADB offers is the ability for drivers to essentially leave their high beams or bright lights on all the time — though there’s no marked differentiation between beam intensities — while the vehicle automatically adjusts the shape and output of the illumination to prevent blinding oncoming drivers. Also known as “Smart Headlights”, they use shutters to shade segments of the beam or they control the output of specific LEDs in a matrix to form the beam around oncoming traffic or traffic being approached from behind.
While some vehicles on U.S. roads are already equipped with LED or Xenon (high-intensity discharge or HID) headlights utilizing shades to limit high beam dazzle and glare, ADB headlights are more selective allowing more effective light patterns to automatically adjust to weather, lighting, and traffic conditions. Think of the illumination as constantly shape-shifting.
ADB provides 86 percent better illumination than conventional headlights with about the same glare as current low beams. Consumer Reports estimates that it takes approximately 308 feet to see, react to, and stop for an obstacle while traveling at 60 mph and “high beams on average illuminate approximately 250 feet farther than the average low beams”. Using these numbers it’s easy to see (pun again) the advantage of ADBs.
Various models of vehicles sold worldwide are already equipped with ADB, deactivated for use on U.S roads. VW, Audi, Honda, and Toyota — who petitioned the NHTSA to allow ADB in 2013, are ready to comply with the new U.S. ruling via a software update.
It’s not clear if activation of ADB will be possible on existing models though I suspect manufacturers will want to sell consumers a new vehicle rather than retrofit an existing one and there’s still the issue of the FMVSS light output limitation.
The possibilities with ADB are far reaching. Valeo, a French automotive supplier, is experimenting with artificial intelligence that will, for example, take into account an operators age, reducing glare for light sensitive older operators.
German Audi vehicles are equipped digital matrix headlights can identify and illuminate a pedestrian in the road. Future navigation systems could work in conjunction with ADB to cast directional arrows ahead of a vehicle for the driver to follow.
Of course, along with technological advances comes cost, and ADB isn’t cheap. Based on AAA data from cars tested in 2019, ADB-compatible headlights will add anywhere between $3,400 and $6,600 to vehicles equipped with traditional headlights. Whether a new car consumer will see the full markup or it’s absorbed into a higher sticker price is uncertain but it’s a reasonable assumption that the added cost will be passed along to the new car buyer in some form.
Headlight illumination technology on U.S. market vehicles has long lagged behind those in most other countries. The change to allow ADB is overdue and should provide added night time driving safety while relieving some of the glare and dazzle caused by current bright, but stationary LED headlights.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.