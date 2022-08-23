"We are excited to support local K-12 youth organizations with a tech-forward and simple platform, making it easy for them to earn funds," said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England.
"We hope that through initiatives like Community Connections, we're able to support the goals our children and students set for themselves and sponsor opportunities that positively affect their programs and personal growth," McKay said.
Once registered, local K-12 non-profit academic and athletic groups can rally their friends, family and social networks to perform up to five digital activities within 14 days to earn sponsorship dollars.
Activities include watching a short video, visiting UScellular's website and answering a short survey, and each completed activity earns money directly for the organization — up to $1,000 — and the website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.
Since launching the Community Connections program in 2015, UScellular has awarded $1.5 million to over 3,200 K-12 groups nationwide.
UScellular assists local groups that focus on sports, academics, arts, after-school programs, dance, band, robotics and more.
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.
