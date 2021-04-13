CONWAY — Due to design, access, traffic and landscaping concerns, the public hearing on a proposed 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store proposed to built along North-South Road in North Conway was continued to May 13 by the Conway Planning Board.
The board — chair Steve Hartmann, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, vice chair Ben Colbath, board secretary Sarah Frechette, board member Ailie Byers and alternate Steve Steiner — pressed for changes at their meeting April 8 after an hourlong presentation by project engineer Kevin M. Solli of Solli Engineering of Boston and Matthew Darling, vice president of New England Retail Properties Inc. of Wethersfield, Conn.
The meeting followed subdivision approval Feb. 11 and the beginning of site-plan review March 25.
The 10-acre parcel was originally part of the former White Mountain Airport. It is being sold to New England Retail Properties by Fairway Nominee Trust, its trustee being real estate developer Joseph R. Mullins of Boston. The property has been on the market for about 10 years.
Darling declined to give the purchase price. It was listed in 2015 for $4.5 million.
The developers ran into problems at the March 25 meeting. Solli said they were proposing access off North-South Road, contrary to an earlier proposal, favored by the board, to use Hemlock Lane.
Solli at previous presentations said the store would generate only 14 trips per hour but the board believes it will generate more traffic and that traffic in the area has increased since the 2017 traffic study was done.
Although Darling and Solli made an attempt to separate the traffic and access issues from the rest of the design process at the April 8 meeting ih hopes of expediting project approval, the board was having none of that, with Porter saying the developers’ best hopes were to meet with Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli to go over traffic concerns and then come back before the board.
Still unknown is whether the project will have access to a third roundabout to be built by Settlers Green as part of a pending Market Basket project, which has been stalled by numerous lawsuits from an abutter.
Solli said it is hard to design for a project when plans for the third round-about have yet to be turned in to the town.
On the subject of building design, Solli made changes from the March 25 meeting to break up the facade, but the board was still not satisfied and requested more changes, such as adding faux doors, windows and dormers over doors on the side facing North-South Road.
Byers and Frechette also pointed out that the east side will be visible from the proposed Mount Washington Valley Rec Path and urged that be taken into consideration. Solli said in time trees will grow to shield viewsheds but board members continued to voice concerns about the building's aesthetics.
They also had problems with traffic islands. Solli said he had researched other projects in town and saw that Settlers Green used asphalt curbs in their designs.
Porter told him that the initial development of Settlers Green in the 1980s was before his time on the board but since his tenure, granite curbing is what has been used in the town of Conway and that would be the case for Tractor Supply’s project as well.
Hartmann and Byers said they would like to see what kind of trees are being proposed, with Hartmann asking for photographs of the type of trees to be presented at the next meeting.
Porter reiterated concerns about snow removal plans, noting that storing snow on site until it reaches 5 feet would not fly and that the developers have to come up with a better plan.
The board also asked for a more detailed plan for what the fencing would look like around the store’s proposed garden center.
During public comment, attorneys for abutters briefly stated their concerns.
Roy Tilsley of Bernstein Shur of Manchester represented Bellevue Properties, owners of the North Conway Grand Hotel off Common Court, across North-South Road from the proposed store. Attorney Derek Lick of Sulloway and Hollis of Concord represented Settlers Green.
Tractor Supply is to submit all new materials by April 20 in time for the May 13 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.