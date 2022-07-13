HALE’S LOCATION — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce will give an update on tourism next Wednesday at an event for local businesses at the White Mountain Hotel that will also pay tribute to outgoing chamber Executive Director Janice Crawford.
According to chamber officials, the purpose of the event is to give chamber members an opportunity to reconnect with business partners in growing and sustaining the local tourism industry.
The event will take place July 20 at 4 p.m. at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort at 87 Fairway Drive in Hale’s Location.
Crawford, who is set to retire Aug, 1, said: “With COVID becoming more controlled and taking less of our collective minds and energy, and new employees taking over the marketing responsibilities of many of our tourism members it is time to be reminded of the many services and benefits provided by the Division of Travel and Tourism, Discover New England, the White Mountains Attractions Association and the chamber.”
Lori Harnois, head of the Division of Travel and Tourism for the state, will be sharing summer and fall forecasts, post-COVID policies and behaviors that impact tourism, how to interpret the research provided by Dean Runyon and Associates, getting brochures in the state information centers, marketing opportunities such as the 2024 ECLIPSE, flying into the state via Pease and Manchester airports, electrical vehicles and the overall branding campaign for New Hampshire.
Michele Cota, executive director of Discover New England, will share how the international market is being reinvigorated since COVID. Discover New England is a regional destination marketing organization founded in 1992 by the tourism offices of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Discover New England provides cooperative marketing opportunities to reach the global market and attract more international visitors. It works with travel trade professionals to showcase New England and book more business, while providing regional tourism businesses with the tools they need to competitively market themselves
By connecting the industry with the latest research, educational tools and travel trends, it also helps ensure that New England’s tourism offerings remain appealing to international consumers.
Charyl Reardon, executive director of the White Mountains Attractions Association, which has been the marketing this popular area for 60 years. It offers advertising opportunities that put companies’ names and products into the hands of thousands of domestic and international travelers.
Reardon will discuss trade show schedules and how to participate, brochure distribution, website advertising opportunities on visitwhitemountains.com, advocacy within the tourism industry, marketing opportunities and business leads.
Michelle Cruz, incoming executive director of the chamber, will discuss the MWV Chamber of Commerce Initiatives for the 2022-23 membership year with an emphasis on how they complement the services and benefits of the organizations mentioned above. You will leave the afternoon fully aware of how these organizations work together to provide the tourism industry with a full menu of marketing programs to enhance your brand and capture your share of the market.
At 5:30 p.m., all are invited to attend a reception to say goodbye to Crawford, who has led the chamber since 1997 as she embarks on her retirement and turns the reins over to Cruz, who has worked with Crawford for the past five years.
There will be a display of memorabilia representing Janice’s 32-year career in the tourism industry and she would be pleased to reminisce with the numerous people who have crossed her path over the years.
An RSVP is not required but would be helpful in planning for seating and refreshments. A cash bar will be available. Call Lisa Eastman at (603) 356-5701, ext. 0, or email visitor@mtwashingtonvalley.org or janice@mtwashingtonvalley.org; however, do not let the fact that you didn’t keep you from attending.
