GLEN — A roller coaster of a season at Story Land will come to a close next month. The good news: there’s still time to enjoy some summer fun with family and friends.
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, will be your last chance to visit the Land Where Fantasy Lives, and tickets are just $19.99 for the remainder of the season.
To thank guests for their patience and support, Story Land will automatically extend all 2020 Standard and Premium Season Passes to include the entire 2021 Season. Guests who previously purchased a 2021 Season Pass extension for Standard or Premium Passes will automatically receive a credit equal to the price paid for the extension product.
“We are so grateful for our entire team, as well as our guests, for adapting to these extraordinary times. Without their efforts, this year would not have been possible,” said Story Land General Manager Eric Dziedzic. “Our team members implemented enhanced health and safety measures with unmatched enthusiasm and care, and allowed us to create the cleanest and safest environment possible for every visitor in 2020. We’ll wrap up this season on a positive note on Labor Day, and start getting ready for 2021.”
Preparations for the 2021 season will begin immediately after the park closes on Sept. 7. Story Land looks forward to the return of many of its beloved attractions in 2021, including live shows and characters, which were sorely missed in 2020 due to essential safety precautions. Popular events like Sensory Sensitive Weekends, Coasting for Kids and Story Land’s adults-only Nostalgia Nights are all slated to return in 2021.
Story Land will continue to operate five days per week, Friday-Tuesday, through Sept. 7.
The park is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and welcomes families to enjoy the last few weeks of summer in the Land Where Fantasy Lives. Story Land continues to offer heavily discounted single-day admission at just $19.99 per person for the remainder of the summer. For more information, go to storylandnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.