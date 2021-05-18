CONWAY — Settlers Green will soon be welcoming Setting The Space Interiors, a lifestyle furnishing brand that will include new outdoor furniture as well as interior furnishings and decor for dining rooms, living rooms, home office, bedroom and entertainment.
Known as one of New England’s largest home staging and interior design companies, Setting The Space has added four retail locations in recent years.
When it opens at Settlers Green on Memorial Day Weekend, it will be the company’s first location outside of Massachusetts.
Based out of Plymouth, Mass., owner Blair Hamaty started the company in 2006 as a garage, and it has grown to its current 20,000-square-foot warehouse and four retail locations.
It carries popular brands including Ashley, Barclay Butera by Lexington, Coastal Living by Universal, and Tommy Bahama Outdoor Living.
“Anything on the floor can be purchased and walked out of the store that day and we’re lining up a delivery service for the area,” Hamaty said. “All items are new and come at a good value that we think the Settlers Green customer will love.”
Setting The Space has been featured on HGTV’s "Beachfront Bargain Hunt" and has designed Hollywood movie sets as well as dressing rooms and trailers for movie actors like Donny Wahlberg. The 5,870-square-foot store is located at Suite A20 in the Courtyard at Settlers Green near JCrew Factory Store and FIRE by Wicked Fresh.
Setting The Space is one of five new tenants opening in the next two months at Settlers Green. The others are Sweetz & More, May 19; Ryan’s Game Room, May 22; Pepper Palace, May 24; and Beer & Wine Nation, June 28. All dates are tentative.
For complete details, go to settlersgreen.com.
