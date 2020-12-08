CONWAY — OVP Management Inc. has announced that Michael Mitchroney is the new general manager of Settlers Green in North Conway.
Mitchroney comes to Settlers from the Orlando International Premium Outlets in Florida, a 1 million-square-foot shopping center, one of the largest outdoor centers in the world, with over 200 tenants.
As assistant general manager, he was responsible for overseeing millions of dollars in operational costs, and managing 20-plus employees and hundreds of vendors and service providers.
Mitchroney has worked for Simon Property Group since 2015 in several locations, including Clinton Crossing in Connecticut, Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Maryland, and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Massachusetts.
Before Simon Property Group, Mitchroney worked for Kohl’s as an operations manager.
"Settlers Green is a fabulous center with a rich history, and I look forward to bringing my skill set to the Settlers brand and continuing to enhance our shoppers’ and retailers’ experience,” said Mitchroney.
“I am overjoyed to be the newest member of the North Conway and Mount Washington Valley community.”
The nationwide search for a general manager began earlier in the 2020 after longtime general manager Dot Seybold announced her plan to retire at the end of the year.
Mitchroney was recruited by OVP Management through contacts within the real estate industry. His previous experience is extensive and includes day-to-day management and long-term development of multiple first-class outlet centers across the east coast of the United States.
Mitchroney graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in business management and finance.
His roots are in Rhode Island, and he has spent many vacations with family and friends in the Mount Washington Valley. He is an avid hiker and is working on hiking all of the New Hampshire 4000-footers.
Mitchroney joins a small staff at Settlers Green, including Assistant General Manager Julie George, Marketing & Events Director Laura Lemieux, Facilities & Project Manager Keith Wehmeyer and part-time bookkeeper Susan Osborne. The management office is located on-site at Settlers Green.
OVP Management, Inc., a Newton, Mass.-based real estate development company that has developed over 500,000 square feet of commercial properties in North Conway. It has an on-site management office located at Settlers Green that manages Settlers Green and Settlers Crossing. The Settlers brand includes more than 70 tenants.
