CONWAY — The White Mountain Board of Realtors raised $5,000 prior to Thanksgiving to help ensure that local families in the Mount Washington Valley had a happy Thanksgiving.
“This was the best year ever. Donations increased by over 20 percent this year from local Realtors and affiliate members; including home inspectors, insurance agents, mortgage lenders, attorneys, title companies and other local businesses associated with the real estate industry in the valley,“ said Kelley Ilacqua of Alpine Title Services, the Thanksgiving Basket chair.
Every year, the Realtors Community Service Committee distributes Thanksgiving baskets to local food banks.
This November, they donated 20 baskets to the Vaughan Community Services in North Conway, 10 baskets to The Brown Church in Conway, and $500 each to the VFW in Ossipee, Madison Church Food Pantry, Freedom Food Pantry, Conway Congregational Church Food Panty, Agape Ministries Food Pantry in Moultonborough and the Tamworth Community Food Center.
Each Thanksgiving basket included, frozen peas, carrots and corn, apple cider, cranberry juice, cranberry sauce, wheat dinner rolls, fresh potatoes and onions, turkey stuffing and gravy, an apple pie, aluminum foil and, of course, a turkey.
The Realtors also surpassed last year's donation to the Kiwanis’ Angels & Elves campaign this year.
“This year was a challenge because we had to cancel our much anticipated December holiday meeting, which Red Door Title sponsors/hosts annually," said Liz Widmer of Red Door Title, LLC, a closing and settlement company with locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Widmer's Red Door Title office is centrally located on Route 16 across from Bagels Plus and Mae Kelly's.
"We wanted to keep all of our members safe and healthy, so instead of hosting our large festive event, we downscaled our venue and minimized the "wining and dining" while simultaneously making the Angels & Elves toy drive the motivator to attend and our No. 1 goal to give back to our community,” she said.
Widmer said: “We regrouped and came together as our White Mountain Board of Realtors and affiliates always do and made the evening about every child who would receive one of the very many toys brought to our mini-holiday evening.
"I'm still shocked at the massive amount that we were able to collect in just a few hours to deliver to an integral asset in our charity community," Widmer said. "I cannot thank everyone who donated and came by enough. I'm already looking forward to exceeding this year’s collection at next year's 2022 event!"
At the Dec. 14 toy drop-off, the Realtors could drop off a toy while enjoying some catered Sea Dog appetizers, sipping their favorite Holiday drink, in a short two-hour span in a much smaller setting, with one-third of the typical capacity.
It was a huge success as the event raised over $450 and 100+ toys and games for Angels & Elves.
For more information please contact, White Mountain Board of Realtors, 53 Technology Lane, Suite 116, Conway, NH 03818, Tim Arnold, Association Executive, whitemountainboard.com
