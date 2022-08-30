CONWAY — Local Realtors in the Mount Washington Valley have organized an online auction with the goal of raising $10,000 to benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger.
Over 90 local businesses and individuals have donated prizes for the auction.
Last year, the White Mountain Board of Realtors raised over $10,000 in their first ever online auction.
“The White Mountain Board of Realtors have always raised funds for local charities. But, last year with COVID-19 restrictions, we had to get creative,” said Greydon Turner, board president and a Realtor at Pinkham Real Estate.
“The community support was amazing and going online was surprisingly very successful. So, this year we decided to do it again and focus on the nutritional needs of our valley’s children.” The auction began Aug. 27 and runs through Sept. 17 at 32auctions.com/2022Realtor. The public is invited to bid.
Donated auction items range from $25 gift certificates to local companies to a $2,900 oil painting donated by renowned Jackson artist Erik Koeppel.
“When I heard about the work being done by the volunteers at Conway End 68 Hours of Hunger, I was moved to get involved,” said Koeppel. “I hope we can raise a lot of money for the kids.”
Koeppel is a juried member of the prestigious Guild of Boston Artists and is represented by fine art galleries in New York, Boston, Chicago and Naples.
End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV feeds over 170 local Mount Washington Valley school-aged children living with food insecurity. The term “68 hours” represents the 68 hours between a child’s last meal at school on Friday and their first meal on Monday morning. The group is 100 percent volunteer run.
“Even during the summer, we are packing and delivering food bags to schools in the valley for the younger children, and we stock ‘food closets’ at the middle schools and high school,” said Mandy McDonald of End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV.
“We also deliver to Children Unlimited, Conway Area Head Start, and Robert Frost and Northeast Woodlands Charter schools,” she said.
End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV was founded by local educators in 2014.
A 2020 UNH study, “Weekend feeding (“BackPack”) programs and student outcomes,” published in the journal Economics of Education Review provides evidence of the effects of weekend feeding programs on academic performance in the form of increased reading test scores and math scores.
“Childhood food insecurity is a significant problem for many students in this country; we have school breakfast and school lunch programs to help, but over the weekend many students (and their families) can really struggle,” said lead author Mica Kurtz.
“There is strong evidence to suggest that expansion of these programs could be a cost-effective way to not only reduce childhood food insecurity but also improve scholastic outcomes for the neediest students, and this evidence is actionable.” The non-profit End 68 hours of Hunger was mentioned in the study.
For more information, contact, Bernadette Donohue and Linda Walker, co-chairs of the Realtors' Community Committee. They can be reached at Badger, Peabody & Smith Realty in North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.