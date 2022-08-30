eric koeppel

This 2022 painting by Eric Koeppel, "Artist Falls," is among the items being auctioned by the White Mountain Board of Realtors. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Local Realtors in the Mount Washington Valley have organized an online auction with the goal of raising $10,000 to benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger.

Over 90 local businesses and individuals have donated prizes for the auction.

