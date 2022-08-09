08-08-22 Parking Moat sign wide

Cars fill the parking spaces at Valley Originals’ member Moat Mountain in North Conway on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Conway Planning Board will hold a second public hearing on parking regulations as they pertain to restaurants under the town’s site-plan requirements.

Speaking on behalf of The Valley Originals, a group of local independently owned restaurant, will be Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway.

