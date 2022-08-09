CONWAY — On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Conway Planning Board will hold a second public hearing on parking regulations as they pertain to restaurants under the town’s site-plan requirements.
Speaking on behalf of The Valley Originals, a group of local independently owned restaurant, will be Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway.
"I was at the planning board when they first raised concerns. I went around the valley after that, including to Jackson. I frankly did not see a problem at any of the restaurants regarding parking and I could not find justification for adding more parking," said Bergeron, who represented Dick and Lanette Delaney before the board earlier this summer in the redevelopment of the lot for a new restaurant next to Delaney's-Hole-in-the-Wall.
Since that time, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli asked the board to consider increasing the restaurant parking requirement from one space for every three seats to one space per two seats.
The regulations say that for a lounge/bar, the ratio is one spot for every two seats. Less clear is the allowance for employee parking.
Steve Porter, selectmen’s representative to the board, told the Sun that any new regulations would pertain only to new proposals and existing operations are “grandfathered.”
“There are places like Delaney’s and Moat that never have a problem and have plenty of parking. This came up during review of the Viewpoint (the planned hotel/restaurant on the site of the Intervale Motel)," Porter said.
"People have also had concerns about people parking on Artist Falls Road with the Muddy Moose,” Porter added.
At peak times, employees and patrons of the Muddy Moose, located at 2344 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, sometimes park on the road from the restaurant.
After receiving input after the first hearing, the planning board tabled discussion but directed Town Planner Jamel Torres to look into how other towns handle restaurant parking.
On Monday, Torres told the Sun: “We do not have plans to change the regulations. At this point, the board wanted to listen to restaurateurs and come up with a good solution — it may end up we do nothing and leave things as they are, good enough.
“Or we may add some provisions for employee parking or for fast food operations (versus regular restaurants, where patrons stay longer).
In a letter to Torres and planning board chair Ben Colbath, Delaney, co-owner of Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall and president of the Valley Originals, wrote that some members exceed the town’s current regulations and some “fall far below the current requirements.
“That said and based on hundreds of years of collective restaurant operational wisdom, the Valley Originals are not aware of any need to increase the number of required parking spaces for restaurants," Delaney wrote.
“Why do we say this? Simply stated many years of successful business operations show that for the majority of the Valley Originals located in Conway, when considering the number of parking spaces available versus the number of seats provided, we are all doing fine and most importantly, are serving both our customers and the community very well. The old adage about ‘it ain't broke so don’t fix it’ should be applied.”
Conway members of the Valley Originals also include Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewery, May Kelly’s, Chef’s Bistro, Horsefeathers, Deacon Street, Priscilla’s, Shalimar, Barley & Salt, Black Cap Grille, Merlino’s Steakhouse and Cafe Noche.
In his staff review, Torres looked at regulations for Durham and Plymouth, both college towns, as well as the tourist towns of Meredith and Lincoln.
He also reviewed regulations in the Maine tourist towns of Rockland, Wells and Scarborough.
In his summary, Torres wrote, “Staff reviewed the off-street parking standards for restaurants in these specific towns because they either have similar populations and/or they can be considered resort or tourist towns, similar to Conway. It appears that our current standard for restaurants, one space per three seats, is generally adequate, however, perhaps adding a provision to include required parking spaces for employees would be beneficial.”
He suggests that “Perhaps the board should consider adding provisions for off-street parking spaces related to the number of employees at maximum shift capacity. Other provisions related to take-out/drive- thru stacking/parking space requirements and square footage of customer waiting area could also be considered. Another option could be to break up the requirements for restaurants into two categories (eat-in and take-out style restaurants). Staff is prepared to draft ordinance language as such when instructed by the Planning Board.”
Thursday's session begins at 6 p.m. at Conway Town Hall on Main Street in Conway Village. For more information, go to conwaynh.org/planning or call (603) 447-3811, Ext. 4.
