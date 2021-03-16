CONWAY — A 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store has been proposed to go up along North-South Road on a vacant parcel north of Petsmart, but last Thursday, the planning board sent developers back to the drawing board due to concerns about traffic, snow removal, building size and architectural appearance.
Site plan review has been continued to April 8.
Tractor Supply Co. is a national chain whose website describes it as “the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S.” It offers products for home, land, pets and animals. Its closest stores to Conway are in Gorham and Ossipee.
Presenting the plans to the board on March 11 were project engineer Kevin M. Solli of Solli Engineering of Boston and Matthew Darling, vice president of New England Retail Properties Inc. of Wethersfield, Conn.
Darling said his company purchases land and then rents space to tenants such as Tractor Supply.
He told the Sun on Tuesday his firm is in the process of buying the 10-acre parcel known locally as the Mullins property. The land originally was part of the White Mountain Regional Airport property.
Darling said he is seeking additional tenant — potentially a hotel, condos, townhouses or retail — for the 10-acre site because he has 6 acres left over that will not be used by Tractor Supply.
Representatives of New England Retail Properties but they did not disclose the purchase price as the transaction is not yet finalized and is dependent on obtaining the necessary approvals.
However, it is known that the total 10-acre parcel was listed in 2015 for $4.5 million by the owners, Fairway Nominee Trust, with its trustee being real estate developer Joseph R. Mullins of Boston. The property has been on the market for about 10 years.
In a change from the plan presented Feb. 11, which proposed using Hemlock Lane (north of Walmart) to access the site, Solli said developers were now proposing access directly off North-South Road.
The access on the east side of the North-South Road via a curb cut was of concern to the board, with selectmen’s representative Steve Porter asking if developers were aware that a third roundabout is anticipated just north of there.
Solli said that his client would be willing to eliminate the egress from the curb cut on North-South Road if and when the roundabout goes in.
Porter said, “I think the board should wait until they get input from (Town Planner) Tom Irving and Town Engineer Paul Degliangeli. ... I personally have a problem with putting a curb cut in there and then saying, ‘OK, we’re going to take it down.’”
Irving said the town is still awaiting final roundabout design from OVP Management/Settlers Green, which will be paying for it as part of the development of a planned Market Basket grocery store.
He added that considerations relating to growth along the North-South Road will be addressed in the traffic study and then by the planning board. Those considerations include such things as adding sidewalks, widening the road and the need for adding acceleration lanes.
In the meantime, Irving asked the board to provide the applicants with feedback on such issues as landscaping, parking, snow removal and design.
Planning board alternate Steve Steiner didn’t like the proposed look of the Tractor Supply and associated fenced, saying, “We’d love to see your store, but we just want it to look like it belongs here. Not Worcester, not Boston; none of that,” which led Solli to say, “Thank you, we appreciate that.”
“That is not going to fly in North Conway,” said Porter, noting that other corporate entities such as Walmart, Taco Bell, Lowe’s and Home Depot have come to Conway with their corporate designs and were told that those trademark looks do not live up to the New England-style guidelines desired by Conway’s zoning.
During public comment, a letter from OVP Management/Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian was read into the record by Keith Weymeyer, OVP facilities manager.
Barsamian said his company wants the applicant to complete its traffic study on the proposed impact and also opposes a curb cut off North-South Road, instead favoring the Hemlock Lane proposal.
A letter about traffic concerns and the need for traffic studies was furnished by attorney Roy Tilsley representing Bellvue Properties, owners of the North Conway Grand Hotel off Common Court at Settlers Green across North-South Road from the proposed store.
In a followup interview, Solli told the Sun, “We will be revising the overall site plan to reduce the total number of parking spaces to add additional trees and landscaping. Additionally, we will be proposing an additional access out to Hemlock Lane. The architectural elevations have (already) actually been updated to include additional facade upgrades as requested by the board.”
Because commercial truck traffic is not permitted on the North-South Road north of Settlers Green, Darling said the Hemlock Lane access could be devoted to truck and customer traffic but that that access is less convenient for customers.
In other business, the board granted conditional concurrent site plan and subdivision approval for a five-unit townhouse development at 168 Old Bartlett Road near Mount Cranmore in North Conway. Dan Luchetti of HEB Engineers represented the owners, Stephen Gleason and Melissa James.
Luchetti said the units will be sold. He did not know if they are to be used for short-term rentals. Board member Bill Barbin, a Realtor, said a property’s use by law is determined by condominium association owners.
Gleason is a former Kearsarge short-term rental operator who along with others sued the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct in 2018 after receiving zoning violation notices for three of their properties after abutters complained about noise. KLP commissioners withdrew Gleason’s violation notice last December after Gleason sold his property at 550 Hurricane Mountain Road. The lawsuit is still pending in Carroll County Superior Court, according to KLP clerk Meredith Wroblewski.
