CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board recently voted that a service dog kennel proposed for the former Town & Country snowmobile rental and sales site in East Conway did not represent a significant change of use and therefore did not require full site-plan review by the board.
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway appeared before the planning board on Sept. 23 on behalf of property owner Sally Marr and buyer Robin Crocker of East Conway.
Crocker owns Telling Tails, a dog-training center in Fryeburg, Maine, and is also a longtime leader of Assisted Canine Training Services of North Conway, which raises and trains service dogs.
She intends to move Telling Tails there from its current location on Route 302 and may allow A.C.T.S. to do its dog training as a client. She said her dog equipment manufacturing company, Yellow Snow Gear, is a small operation that produces dog collars and leashes
At the planning board session held in the Marshall Gym at Kennett Rec in Conway Village, Bergeron shared exchanges with planning board chair Ben Colbath as to whether Crocker’s proposed use constituted an increased level of activity and noise for the property.
“May I remind you what this property was used for previously?” said Bergeron, expressing some exasperation.
He told Colbath that requiring a site-plan review would mean his clients would have to spend a lot of unnecessary money. he called it an example of how Conway is unfriendly to small businesses — a charge that Steve Porter, selectmen’s representative to the board, quickly rebutted.
Bergeron reminded the board that he had received two special exceptions from the Zoning Board of Adjustment for the training kennel after making several concessions at the ZBA’s July 21 meeting. Porter reminded him that the ZBA was one board and the planning board another.
As the Sun reported, Bergeron at that July meeting originally sought a special exception for Crocker and Marr to “change a non-conforming use — retail sales, light industry/manufacturing storage and the sale and repair of outdoor off-highway recreational vehicles — to another non-conforming use — retail sales, light industry/manufacturing of collars, leads and related products, indoor storage and hobbyist workshop space.”
After input from the public voicing concerns about the hours and potential noise, Bergeron told the ZBA his client would be willing to withdraw the hobbyist operation from the application.
At Crocker’s direction at that meeting, he also withdrew the indoor storage request, leaving just the retail sales and the light industry/manufacturing as well as the kennel request.
The ZBA amended hours of operation for the retail sales and light industry, amending shipping and receiving hours to regular business hours, then granted the amended special exception, with Luigi Bartolomeo, Andy Chalmers, alternate Jon Herbert and chair/Selectman John Colbath voting in favor and Steve Steiner against.
That opened the way at the ZBA meeting for the second special exception or “transient housing for dogs,” dog training and an indoor whelping area for dogs.
At that meeting, the ZBA chair, Selectman John Colbath, read a section from the Conway Zoning Ordinance that said a special exception may be granted by the ZBA for transient (fewer than 30 days) housing for domestic animals and commercial breeding facilities for domestic animals.
Bergeron stressed the proposed kennel will not be a boarding kennel.
He told the ZBA that the proposed kennel would be a working kennel facility where dogs are brought in for specific training.
At the ZBA meeting, with 24 people in attendance, several abutters expressed concerns about potential noise from a kennel.
ZBA chair Colbath noted that voters at April town meeting had passed a noise ordinance. That led to a discussion about whether the town’s zoning ordinance regarding kennels ought to be amended to include such issues as noise, with Bergeron — noting he is also a dog owner — saying that voters could change zoning regarding zoning but that is what has been in place since the 1990s.
He noted that since adoption of the kennel ordinance provision, the Conway Area Humane Society has been the one facility to which this special exception has been applied.
Some abutters at the ZBA meeting also questioned whether their property values would be negatively affected and also raised traffic concerns.
But John Colbath said that those were not part of the four criteria that the board was required to review as part of consideration of granting a special exception.
Pointing to Crocker’s track record in the local dog training industry, Bergeron both at the ZBA and planning board meetings said his client wants to be a good neighbor.
Among those in the audience at both meetings was Realtor David Cianciolo of Badger Realty, who is transacting the purchase and sale and is the exclusive listing agent. He told the Sun the property totals about 3 acres and is listed for sale for $769,000.
Cianciolo said the business was run by John and Sally Marr’s son Richard until about seven months ago. Richard Marr did not renew the Polaris dealership, which led to it being taken up by Profile Powersports of Conway last winter.
Prior to the business’ operation as a snowmobile dealership, Bergeron said it served as home to John and Sally Marr’s Country Cupolas which manufactured and sold rooftop cupolas.
Ultimately, the planning board voted 5-2 that a kennel for 8-12 training service dogs for the former Town & Country location did not require full site-plan review.
Voting in favor of the motion were Sarah Verney (board secretary), Ailie Byers (vice chair), Erik Corbett, Bill Barbin and Eliza Grant, the latter of whom is a veterinarian and after questioning seemed satisfied that the applicant would be able to control dog noise to avoid a neighborhood nuisance.
Voting against were Ben Colbath and Porter, who both argued that the board was missing an opportunity to exercise some say over what had been a non-conforming property in the residential/agricultural zone.
