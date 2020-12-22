CONWAY — The Penguin Gallery, for the second year in a row has offered Mystery Grab Bags for sale during the month of November for the benefit of Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation.
The mystery bags were a fun and unique way for locals and visitors to support the local foundation that assists local patients and families battling cancer.
With a donation of $5 to Jens Friends Cancer Foundation, patrons received a grab bag worth $10-$20 of items from the store.
“It’s amazing to me the outpouring of support our local businesses provide us,” said Joann Daly, vice president of Jen’s Friends. “We appreciate The Penguin Gallery for all they do to support local causes in the valley.”
Through the mystery grab bags, the store raised over $2,700 for Jen's Friends clients battling cancer.
