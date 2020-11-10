CONWAY — Like so many other events, the 19th annual Vaughan Community Food Drive is taking on a different look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers want to get the word out that it very definitely is still on to serve its mission of feeding the hungry.
Sponsored by Mt. Washington Radio Group, the food drive on Nov. 18 will be held the usual hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside the new Vaughan Food Pantry in North Conway. But it will be a checks or cash-only donations this year, with no food accepted due to safety concerns.
The checks, to be made out to Vaughan Community Service, and cash will enable Vaughan to buy food at a 2-to-1 ratio from the New Hampshire Food Bank, according to Jennifer Perkins, administrator of Vaughan Community Service Inc. of First Christ Church, Congregational in North Conway.
The funds will be used to help five local food pantries: Vaughan Food Pantry, which acts as the food pantry for the town of Conway; Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry; Madison Food Pantry; Conway Congregational (Brown Church) Food Pantry; Freedom Food Pantry; and Effingham Food Pantry.
“The food pantries that are receiving this money have accounts at the New Hampshire Food Bank (a program of Catholic Charities NH of Manchester),” said Perkins. “So that money allows us to extend every dollar. ... It allows us so much more purchasing power.”
Greg Frizzell, owner/manager of Mt. Washington Radio Group (WMWV 93.5-FM, Magic 104 and East 95.3), said organizers had contemplated not doing the food drive this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns but ultimately decided the need was too great not to do it.
“We talked about it, then realized we could still raise money for the food pantries and that they would be able to increase their purchasing power through the N.H. Food Bank, buying the food safely on their own without any contact,” said Frizzell.
Incidentally, Frizzell is credited with creating the first Vaughan food drive with then-Vaughan Administrator Sara Bechtold after he and his father, Ron Frizzell, purchased the local radio stations 19 years ago.
“I had worked on other food drives at other radio stations in the Portland area, so I felt that this was a way to do something on our own," Greg Frizzell said.
"The station had had a turkey draw giveaway program with something like 30 frozen turkeys, but this was a way to have even greater impact," he said.
Last year’s food drive resulted in 344 frozen turkeys being donated, along with $8,194 in cash.
Frizzell said he is sorry the annual frozen turkey donation rivalry between local businesses and individuals won’t be happening this year, but he is glad that the food drive will still be able to meet local needs this year.
“Obviously, this is a great cause, but we don’t want to put volunteers and the public in harm’s way," he said.
"There is always a lot of contact between people dropping off turkeys and volunteers, and it didn’t seem right to do that this pandemic year.”
Under the new format, “People won’t even have to get out of their car to make a donation — just drive up between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the 18th” to drop off their cash or checks."
On behalf of the Vaughan, Perkins thanked Frizzell, the radio stations and the community for their support.
"People have been generous in the past, and now in these difficult times, we need to be flexible how we proceed through the pandemic," she said.
"We need to be safe and we need to meet the growing needs of the food pantries, who are having a hard time finding food to fill their shelves. We thank everyone for their support,” said Perkins.
She added that in lieu of going to the Vaughan Food Pantry the day of the drive, donations may also be mailed to: Vaughan Community Service, P.O. Box 401, North Conway, NH 03860. Or donors may go online to vaughannh.org.
The new Vaughan Food Pantry has yet to have a grand opening celebration and is still in the midst of a capital campaign, but it is now in use.
"We're working on an honor roll to commend donors," said Perkins.
The adjacent clothing depot is also taking shape but has yet to officially open.
The food pantry is open Tuesdays, noon-1:45 p.m., and Thursdays, 1-2:45 p.m. Volunteers sort the groceries into bags Mondays and Tuesdays, with Bob and Sharon Seaman working with volunteers, including Penny Robinson, Marge DiSilva and Paula O'Meara.
Asked about demand, Perkins said it is growing as the fall progresses and the impacts of COVID-19 continue.
"It is growing exponentially. People are saying they are in need as many have had their food stamps reduced, so the demand for food is like nothing I have experienced in my position here for the past two years," said Perkins.
"Throughout the summer, many people received PPP (Payroll Protection Program) money, which was more than many had ever received. But that has stopped, and we had over 30 clients in over a two-hour period yesterday and I think that is only going to grow," she said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Conway Welfare Officer Bj Parker and Town Manager Tom Holmes are working on a Community Development Block Grant to obtain added assistance for individuals and families in need.
