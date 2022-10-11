CONWAY — Hill’s RV on Route 302 in Redstone has been sold to NAPA Auto Parts Mount Washington Valley stores, which began bringing in new inventory Oct. 3 with plans to open Thursday.
The local auto parts store purchased the 11,200-square-foot facility located at 738 Eastman Road from Craig, Sharon and Ellanore Hill, proprietors/owners of Hill’s RV, on Sept. 1.
“We’re very excited about our new location and to be in a much larger building that will house us for the next several years," said NAPA-MWV partner Bill Perry.
The auto parts store's former location was just down the road at 512 Eastman Road.
The company has two other shops — one at 285 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine, and the other at 129 West Main St. in Conway that they opened in January 2021.
Crews were busy putting up shelving at the former RV facility last Monday, to be followed by the transporting of $1.8 million in inventory from the former location.
The new facility has 3,000 square feet of retail space, doubling that of the former location. It also has a double deck mezzanine stockroom with more than 2 miles of shelving in the former repair bay of the RV center.
"Now we will be more efficient,” said Perry, who was joined in the interview by partner Chris Canfield.
The former Redstone location was sold by NAPA-MWV to Karla’s Pet Rendezvous formerly of Route 16 in Albany on Sept. 30.
The NAPA-MWV partnership was formed in 2004. In addition to Perry and Canfield, it consists of Gary Nash, Rene Chartier, Fred Rogers and Paul Resendes.
Neal Chase, who stepped away from ownership in January, is still director of operations.
As for Craig and Sharon Hill of Hill’s RV, they are looking forward to their next chapter.
“We’re not completely retiring, but we are looking forward to having more time for doing things that we enjoy, such as golf, skiing and a little more travel,” said Sharon.
“Definitely more golf,” agreed Craig, who plans to continue his winter part-time job of driving for the Mount Washington Observatory and NH State Parks to the top of Mount Washington, while Sharon will continue working at Black Cap Grille.
Hill’s RV was founded by Craig’s parents, Ellanore and the late Barry Hill, in 1985. The business was located on Route 16 before moving to the Redstone location in 2006.
They sold and serviced Winnebagos as well as other RVs and won the Winnebago Industries “Circle of Excellence” Award for high quality sales and customer service satisfaction numerous times in their 37 years of operation.
The Hills said that they were approached last year by someone interested in purchasing their property, which got them thinking about selling.
As longtime business associates and friends with NAPA-MWV, they said there had been casual discussions regarding the RV facility.
“So, earlier this year, I made a phone call to say now was the time if they were still interested. We were able to put a deal together that worked for everyone and allowed us to work through the summer RV season one more time,” said Craig.
“It’s been a good run," Sharon said. "Craig has been here since day one and I started in 1992.
"It is a very bittersweet time," she added. "We are extremely proud and satisfied with all we accomplished as a little ‘mom and pop’ RV dealer, and a bit sad that is has come to an end.
"Craig, Ellanore and I would like to thank our loyal customers, many who are good friends. We are grateful and appreciative of our longtime technicians, Nathan Greenleaf and Jon Shaw, who have been with us for most of our existence," Sharon said.
"They were also thinking about retirement. It was just a matter of timing, and the market being right — everything just all came together.” said Sharon.
Sharon, 54, is a 1986 graduate of Kennett High School, and Craig, 60, is a 1979 KHS grad. They have two children, Matthew, 25, and Paige, 22.
And who knows — now they might have time to take a road trip of their own in a Winnebago.
In the meantime, NAPA Auto Parts Mount Washington Valley is busy getting ready for Thursday's opening day.
The stores sell tools and supplies for cars, trucks, SUVs, tractors, trailers, boats, snowmobiles and ATVs, as well as paints and hydraulics.
As part of serving their wholesale customers, they also frequently sponsor trade seminars, with the next coming up Oct. 20 in Portland, Maine
The National Automotive Parts Association was founded in 1925. NAPA is a U.S. retailers’ cooperative distributing automotive replacement parts, accessories and service items in North America.
Many sales specials will be offered as part of a grand opening celebration in spring, said Perry.
The company’s three locations include:
• 738 Eastman Road, Center Conway. (603) 356-2442; open Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
• 129 W Main St, Conway. (603) 447-5100; open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
• 285 Main St, Fryeburg, Maine. (207) 935-2151; open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
