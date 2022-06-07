CONWAY — Mystic Sugar Bakery, founded two years ago as a food truck floating between the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort and Laconia, turned into a local hot spot a year ago, taking root as a small store front next to Olympia Sports in North Conway.
After a year of earning the hearts and taste buds of locals and tourists alike, business is booming, and a move is happening. The storefront located at the Shops at Norcross shuttered Sunday to prepare for opening their new storefront on Reporter Court, across from Boston Bros. Pizza and around the corner from Synergy clothing.
Founded by Christy Skinner, Mystic Sugar will, once the move is complete, more than quadruple in size, and bring the retail shop and bakery together (her current kitchen is located in Jackson at the Inn at Thorn Hill).
According to Skinner's husband, Jason Skinner, "We are planning on a soft opening on Friday, June 17, but officially we will be open on Saturday, the 18th."
The new store, with Skinner as the sole proprietor, will feature her tried and true cupcakes, muffins, brownies, cinnamon rolls and assorted culinary creations, not to mention beautiful wedding cakes, occasion cakes and special desserts.
The new space will feature freshly brewed coffee, tea selections, gourmet doughnuts, breakfast-forward features such as quiche, freshly made Belgian Liege waffles, the original dough waffle with pearl sugar, featuring such delectable toppings as balsamic-marinated strawberries, bananas Foster, bourbon caramel and dark chocolate sauce. Not to be missed are the weekend specials such as jumbo homemade biscuits and maple sausage gravy, bacon and cheddar-stuffed waffles.
One thing is for sure, waffles will never be the same in the valley. Breakfast sandwiches with house smoked bacon or homemade sausage are in the works.
The address of the new Mystic Sugar location is 2710 White Mountain Highway (across from Boston Bros, pizza), Hours will be
7 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, only closed Tuesday.
