BARTLETT — The family owners of the popular independent local mainstay restaurant Margarita Grill in Glen announced on Facebook on Saturday that they have made the difficult decision to close due to a number of challenges they have faced in recent years.
The property has been put up for sale.
The Selmi family — Charles “Bud” Selmi Jr., 66, who has been suffering from dementia for the past few years; wife Deb Selmi, son Ryder and daughter Aly, who is married to local engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers — on July 24 posted the message on the "MargaritaGrillNH" Facebook Page, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Margarita Grill due to family health issues and challenges over the past couple years."
The family thanked their customers who "made the experience of owning Margarita Grill a great one," adding "Thank you for choosing us to celebrate your milestones with, to catch up with family and friends, and to allow us to be a part of your vacation experience."
They also thanked past and present employees. "To our back of the house and front of the house staff, you were the backbone of our business and you helped us through the good times and the bad," the message continued, concluding, “Thank you to everyone that helped our family make this a memorable chapter in our lives. Life isn’t always tacos and margaritas, but it should be ….”
Contacted by the Sun on Monday, Aly (Selmi) McAllister and her mother Deb Selmi said it is a sad occasion for the family but a time for them and patrons to salute the contributions of her father in his years of culinary service in he Mount Washington Valley.
They said: “Owning and operating his own restaurant was always a dream for him and we are so thankful that he was able to see that dream become a reality prior to his declining health. Being a part of the culinary world and making connections within our community were such important parts of his life. He loved to engage with patrons and really took time to get to know his customers. He was amazing at what he did and what he was able to accomplish, and we are so proud of him."
“Obviously,” they added, “operating a restaurant during a pandemic was not ideal and certainly did not come without its challenges; however this community is incredible. We were able to witness people come together to help one another to get through this tough situation. The MWV restaurant community is a tight-knit group and our family is so thankful for their continued support.
“We are so appreciative of everyone's support over the last six years. Our customers were more than just customers, many became friends over the years.”
Several friends/longtime patrons expressed their sadness in comments under the Facebook announcement:
Julie Caouette of Lexington, Mass., posted, “Can’t even begin to imagine how hard it was to make your decision. We wish you the best and know that we loved Margarita Grill, you have never disappointed us. Bless you.”
Tommy Naples of Bridgeport, Conn., wrote, “We would come up from CT to spend time and hike and it always included a trip to Margarita Grill!!! So very sad to hear this. Best of luck!”
Added Diane Eastwood of Tyngsboro, Mass., “We have been making the journey 2+ hours for a lot of years — too many to count. Wishing you all the best. be well, prayers. You will be so missed.”
Margarita Grill was put on the market for sale about a week ago, according to Greydon Turner of Pinkham Real Estate of North Conway, who is the listing agent.
“It is for sale for $899,000, which includes just shy of 2 acres and the two buildings and all the equipment,” said Turner. “It is located on Route 302, right in Glen in one of the best business locations in Bartlett. It is unfortunate that the Selmis due to unforseen life circumstances have to sell as it was Bud Selmi’s life dream to own that business and he worked hard but now hopefully someone else with a dream will come in to own and run it as it has been one of the best producing restaurants in the valley for years, both under the Robers and the Selmis. They were one of the first to embrace the farm-to-table restaurant movement and it is very much a going concern. It is a turn-key opportunity for the next buyer.”
According to its website, Margarita Grill was established in 1983 by Dot and the late John Rober and family with the intention of serving fresh, affordable, southwestern inspired cuisine.
Bud Selmi — former food operations manager at Story Land — worked as Margarita Grill’s general manager for 16 years prior to purchasing the restaurant in June 2015.
Selmi was an owner-certified chef through the American Culinary Federation and was recognized as “NH Chef of the Year” in 1999. he also was owner of Sizzlin’ Sauces, which own several awards for its mix of tasty sauces.
Under the Robers’ and then Selmis’ownership, Margarita Grill took steps toward creating and maintaining an environmentally sustainable restaurant while continuing to offer hearty, healthy food and service.
Selmi’s declining health, combined with the challenges of the pandemic faced by all food operations last year, and rising prices and difficulty in finding help, were speculated to be behind the family’s decision to put the business on the market. Deb Selmi had also overcome health challenges in recent years.
“Bud was one of the most qualified buyers I have ever sold to for a restaurant,” said veteran local commercial Realtor David Cianciolo of Badger Realty, who sold the establishment to the Selmis in 2015. “It is a shame as he put his heart and soul into the business.”
Prior to the Robers’ ownership, the restaurant at that location and housed in the same building was known as Papa Mike’s and was owned by Tony Ferruolo, who was then one of the owners of the nearby Red Parka Pub Steakhouse and Pub.
It was run before that as Gabby’s Pub when it was owned by David Walsh and Joe Santamaria, according to Tom and Tess Mulkern of the Shannon Door Pub of Jackson.
For more information about the real estate listing, go to pinkhamrealestate.com or call Turner at (603) 356-5425.
