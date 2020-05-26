CONWAY — Jen’s Friends was recently contacted about a COVID-19 relief fund that Modern Woodmen Managing Partner Lauren O’Reilly had submitted on behalf of the organization to receive $1,000 to assist with helping local residents battling cancer.
O'Reilly, a local Mount Washington Valley resident, said: “I’ve known about the wonderful services Jen’s Friends provides for cancer patients and their families since inception. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to make this donation through Modern Woodmen’s local fraternal chapter.”
The donation was coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit Chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
Modern Woodmen of America provides life insurance, retirement planning, financial services and member benefits.
