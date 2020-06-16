The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association recently welcomed two summer interns to the firm: Amanda Berry and Carter Doherty.
Berry, who is from Plaistow graduated in May from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science in accounting.
She enjoys connecting her love for math and her passion for helping others together to help people solve problems.
Hailing from Laconia, Doherty recently completed his junior year at Plymouth State University with an anticipated graduation date of May 2021.
He was a group leader with the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region, an organization he is passionate about.
At Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, summer interns are thoroughly trained in tax and audit engagement, gaining valuable experience into the industry, profession and client relationships.
They are given the opportunity to develop time management, communication and project management skills, while being immersed in the culture of the firm, learning the value of teamwork.
“Our internship program is a key component of our staffing and recruiting process,” notes Evan Stowell, managing partner. “We are grateful for the amazing partnerships we have with the local colleges and universities as these connections help provide students the opportunity to learn more about the profession and the firm. We are excited to have Amanda and Carter on board for the summer.”
The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state, offering consistent coverage and access to clients. With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
