BRIDGTON, Maine — For nearly 20 years. L-oma Organic Buckwheat Pillows has been operated by the Bridges Foundation, a non-profit organization offering services to individuals with developmental disabilities and those struggling with mental health, behavioral and social challenges.
Individuals with developmental disabilities work side by side with the Bridges staff, making and shipping out the L-oma pillows.
Through making a therapeutic product for other people around the world, they are able to help raise money to fund programs and services for themselves and others.
As a result, these individuals are able to earn a living wage, becoming more self-reliant and financially independent, thereby lessening the need for governmental aid.
The L-oma workshop and gift shop recently moved to its new location at 10 Depot St. in Bridgton. Shop hours may vary, so please call ahead for current hours of operation at (207) 803-8665.
According to Gregg Alexis, director of the Bridges Foundation: “Over the nearly 20 years that we have operated L-oma, it has been a joy to watch to the development of our employees from initially awkward and resistant teens to fully engaged adults, capable of all aspects of the operation of the business.
"We're excited that this move will enable us to spotlight these employees and their products more fully," Alexis said.
