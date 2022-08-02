L-oma pillows

Gregg Alexis, director of the Bridges Foundation (left), and Davey Estes are seen making organic buckwheat pillows at the original L-oma workplace in Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — For nearly 20 years. L-oma Organic Buckwheat Pillows has been operated by the Bridges Foundation, a non-profit organization offering services to individuals with developmental disabilities and those struggling with mental health, behavioral and social challenges.

Individuals with developmental disabilities work side by side with the Bridges staff, making and shipping out the L-oma pillows.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.