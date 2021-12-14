CONWAY — Joshua M. McAllister, PE, vice president/lead civil engineer at HEB Engineers Inc., was honored by NH Business Review as one of the most influential architecture/engineering/construction leaders in the second biannual New Hampshire 200 list.
The New Hampshire 200 is the product of a yearlong research initiative by the editors of NH Business Review, resulting in an insightful and engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders across major industries.
NH Business Review celebrated New Hampshire’s 200 during a reception on Dec. 9 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, and also published a New Hampshire 200 book detailing the accomplishments of the recipients.
McAllister said, “I feel immensely honored to have been recognized as one of New Hampshire's 200 most influential business leaders. It is incredibly humbling to be on the same list as so many people in our state that I admire. I love what I do and am lucky to get to do it in a place that I grew up and love. Thank you to my supportive family, hard-working team, and inspiring peers who continually inspire a sense of community.
"Lastly, I am grateful to NH Business Review for this honor; I am proud to help represent the Mount Washington Valley."
McAllister earned his civil engineering degree from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., in 2002 and began his career at HEB in 2004.
He is responsible for project management, hydraulic/hydrology studies, riverbank stabilization, commercial site development, roadway and subdivision design, and construction administration. In 2008, he was invited to join HEB’s leadership group and became a shareholder of the firm.
McAllister received his license as a Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control and completed his master's of business administration program through Plymouth State University in 2010.
In 2017, McAllister was selected as one of the Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty. He has also been recognized for his commitment to the Mount Washington Valley’s community — in 2016, with the Steve Eastman Community Spirit Award by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, and in 2019, with the John Bruni Leadership Award by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council.
Outside of work, McAllister has fed his passion for baseball by coaching Kennett High School’s varsity team since 2015.
The New Hampshire 200, first launched two years ago, recognizes business owners and leaders from all corners of the state across major industries, including architecture/engineering/construction, business and professional services, education, energy, finance, health care, hospitality, law, manufacturing, media/marketing, non-profit, real estate, retail, and technology.
“We are pleased to announce this year’s New Hampshire 200 list, which spotlights a truly remarkable group of individuals leading the Granite State in their respective industries,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review.
“This list has been months in the making and has involved extensive research, interviews, and communication with our contacts in regional business circles. We look forward to providing the people of New Hampshire this inspiring look at the individuals who are making an immeasurable positive impact on the state, and to honor Joshua McAllister, PE, in our 2021 New Hampshire 200.”
