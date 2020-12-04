LOVELL, Maine — Overlooking Kezar Lake with majestic mountain views about 13 miles north on Route 5, is a charming white Cape Cod bungalow with a purple door inviting art lovers of all types inside.
Sprawled out across the floor of Harvest Gold Gallery and welcoming guests with a tail wag is Captain, gallery owners and master jewelers Lynda Rasco Rudd and her husband Bill Rudd’s loyal companion.
Inspired by Neil Young’s album “Harvest” and having a knack for making handcrafted jewelry, Rasco and Rudd created Harvest Gold Gallery in 1984. Their designs are greatly influenced by the natural beauty of the mountains and scenery that surround them.
Many of the stones used in their pieces are locally mined tourmaline, which is the Maine state gemstone.
“We use all Maine gems and upcycled diamonds,” said Rasco.
The entire bungalow is decorated with over 200 different American artists' work, including sculptures, paintings, blown glass and hand-made cards.
“About one-third of the work is locally made, and a good representation of New England art. There is something for everyone.” Rasco said, “Locals bring their out-of-town friends for the experience and to brag about us.”
With many people spending more time at home, Rasco believes they are coming to the realization that they want a change of scenery in their home.
Rasco said, “Wall art is like another window in your house, and you never get tired of it.”
Her favorite piece in the gallery is a wisteria glass vase by Charles Lotton that looks as if peacock feathers are swirled together to create the masterpiece.
Rudd is fond of a stainless-steel sculpture titled “Dragonfly” by Ric and Bill Eland. "You get so drawn into the medium that you forget what you are looking at,” he said.
When discussing Roland Simard’s “Lake of the Clouds,” he said: “I am fascinated with his composition. At first I thought I was looking at an oil painting. When he uses techniques of casting individual sheets of paper. It takes him eight hours to do 2 square inches.”
Rasco followed with, “We are very picky with what we put on display here. Everything is made with love because people who make their pieces put their whole heart into it, and it is done to the best of the person’s ability.”
Since they have been in the business for so long, they have vast resources within the art and jewelry manufacturing community. Rasco said if she and Rudd can’t make something that their customer envisions, they have vast resources and can find someone who can.
“Whatever you think of for jewelry, we have contacts and can get it.”
She assured that they work is within everyone’s budget to help create jewelry that will last a lifetime. Every item in their gallery would make an excellent gifts. From pieces of fine art to smaller stocking stuffers such as coffee made by Rasco’s sister, there is something for everyone at Harvest Gold Gallery.
Harvest Gold Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located at 1082 Main St., Center Lovell, Maine. The best way to stay up to date is on their Facebook and Instagram page @HarvestGoldGallery, or on their website at harvestgoldgallery.com.
