HARRISON, Maine — The Harrison Food Bank got a helping hand recently when Pete Levesque of Pete’s Restaurant Equipment of Center Conway teamed up with retired Realtor Joy Tarbell to donate a kitchen stove and hood.
The stove came out of a Bartlett home. Levesque had already supplied kitchen equipment to the pantry at cost, so when he removed the stove at Tarbell’s request he knew a good place for it. She agreed and together they donated it to the pantry.
It's one of many donations, large and small, that are contributing to an organization that is filling a large need in western Maine.
According to Sandy Swett, 67, the Harrison Food Bank started with 16 families five years ago. Swett said: "We have served 92 towns this year with a total of 1,114 unduplicated families. There is an amazing amount of need that COVID has placed on our rural area.”
The Harrison Food Bank was established in 2017 by Swett of North Bridgton, Maine. She and her husband, musician Terry Swett (composer of “My Sweet Maine,” chosen as the Maine song of the 21st century by the Legislature) also own a sign company, Swett Signs.
“A church in Harrison had a food bank that closed. One of the deacons said that I needed to restart the food bank. I got to thinking about it, and decided that I would do it. I gathered people in the community, we got a board and some bylaws and that is how it started,” Sandy said.
"We are doing something about five days a week up there," she said, adding there are upwards of 25 volunteers.
The cement block former VFW building they had been renting at 176 Waterford Road in Harrison was donated to the organization a few years ago, but it needed a lot of work.
“It had not had any upgrades since it was built by volunteers in 1968. It still had the old wiring, no insulation and old furnaces. We took the project on with gusto,” said Sandy
A two-story addition that houses ADA-compliant bathrooms, ramps, new entrances and loading docks is the first project, with the pantry obtaining a $183,505 Cumberland County Community Development Block Grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Fryeburg Academy donated a walk-in refrigerator and Bridgton Hospital gave them a walk-in freezer. The Ham Foundation of Bridgton and Conway donated $10,000; the Agnes Lindsay Trust of Manchester donated $25,000; the Tabatha and Stephen King Foundation of Bangor donated $15,000; Hannaford donated shelving; and Allegiance Trucking of Walpole, Mass., donated an International box truck.
“George Weston of Weston’s Farm of Fryeburg has been very generous donating vegetables, and many Hannaford and Shaw’s, Wayside Food Program of Portland, Good Shepherd of Auburn, Sam’s Club of Scarborough, Walmart of Oxford and Scarborough, and Target at various locations have all been great,” said Sandy.
“We could not do it without the grace of the public and the community. It has been neighbors helping neighbors, really,” she said, crediting her team of volunteers who help gather, sort and distribute food as well as do cleanup duty.
The food pantry also distributes pet food.
When completed, there will be an insulated building, new wiring, heat, efficient windows, loading docks, safe food storage, and a small kitchen downstairs with one compliant bathroom for the workers, Sandy said.
"Upstairs, we will have a commercial kitchen and multistall bathrooms for the public and a community center for food bank programs and education as well as a nice hall that people can rent to help sustain the food bank operation for years to come,” she said.
But the pandemic brought delays. "Now some of the contractors are so busy we had to get new contractors. It has taken us a lot longer to get this entire project finished because of the rising material costs that have tripled in price if they are available," Sandy said. "Currently, we are running $100,000 over budget."
However, in the end they will be set up with a warehouse that distributes 40,000 pounds of food per week to many low income families in Western Maine, she said.
And the pandemic has had a few up-sides. Stores sometimes are not able to sell their higher-end products, leading them to give it to food banks such as the Harrison Food Bank. Sandy said the quality of the food is high.
And the need is huge. “In Maine, one out of eight adults and one out of five children are food insecure. We are so pleased to be able to lend a hand where it is so needed,” she said.
Hours for the food bank are Tuesdays noon-6 p.m. and by appointment.
“We help everybody. No one is turned away. If people have special dietary needs, we can help them, too,” Sandy said.
For more information, call Sandy Swett at (207) 647-3384.
