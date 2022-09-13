CASCO, Maine — Two of New England’s top performing eastern white pine manufacturing facilities will be stronger together as Hancock Lumber announced its plans to acquire Madison Lumber Mill.
Hancock Lumber’s eastern white pine operations will expand to four mills with its first sawmill acquisition in over 20 years.
While Hancock Lumber will be purchasing Madison Lumber Mill following the expected Sept. 30 closing date, the Madison-based location will continue to operate under the Madison Lumber Mill name.
A synergistic opportunity for both companies, the plan is to keep Madison Lumber’s employees, manufacturing systems, customer relations and products unchanged.
“The current owners, Kim Moore and Jim Smith, have built an exceptional company," said Hancock Lumber CEO Kevin Hancock.
"When you find caring owners that are looking for an exit strategy that can preserve and perpetuate their love for their business, employees, industry and customers — well, it’s a win-win,” Hancock said.
He continued: “Hancock and Madison combine to offer a dynamic set of capabilities within the eastern white pine industry for log suppliers, customers, and employees. This is a rare opportunity, and we are excited to maximize its full potential for the benefit of everyone associated with both companies. Our commitment to eastern white pine takes a long view and this partnership enhances that view.”
Located an hour west of Hancock Lumber’s headquarters in Casco, Maine, Madison Lumber Mill is estimated to be the sixth-largest manufacturer of eastern white pine.
In addition to producing pine boards and products, the company operates a significant wholesale division. Current co-owners Moore and Smith purchased the former International Paper mill in 2001.
Hancock Lumber last acquired an eastern white pine operation when the company purchased the Chadbourne Sawmill in Bethel, Maine, in 2000.
Adding this fourth mill to its portfolio will make Hancock Lumber the largest eastern white pine producer in the United States, expanding not only their manufacturing capacity but also their talent with the addition of Madison Lumber Mill’s sales, operations, and log procurement teams.
General Manager John Fuller, along with all of Madison Lumber Mill’s employees, will remain part of the team, while current owners Moore and Smith will remain during a transitional period. For Madison Lumber Mill employees, customers and vendors, Monday, Oct. 3, will be business as usual.
Being in the lumber business since 1848 says more about Hancock Lumber’s commitment to the future than it does about their past. Today, the company is a seventh-generation, family-owned integrated forest products company that is passionate about its people-first and values driven culture.
Operating high-efficiency sawmills, lumberyards, component manufacturing facilities, and full-service kitchen design showrooms, Team Hancock is led by their 650 employees and has been named a Best Place to Work in Maine since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.