BARTLETT — Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity will be conducting its first 2022 sale at Attitash Bear Peak Lodge on Friday, July 15, from 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The lodge is located off Route 302 in Bartlett on the entrance road to the Grand Summit Hotel.
Habitat officials thanked Brandon Swartz, general manager of Attitash Mountain Resort for his generosity and staff support in enabling Habitat to use Bear Peak Lodge for the sales.
The lodge is filled with good quality furniture, appliances, building materials and lots of new hardware and tools. There are couches, including sleep sofas, love seats and upholstered chairs. Hardwood furniture includes bureaus, cabinets, bookcases, side/end tables, coffee tables, bedroom sets, headboards, bed frames, bunk beds, dining sets and chairs. Lamps, mirrors, framed pictures and rugs are also available. Appliances include two electric stoves and a portable air conditioner.
Building materials include new attic pulldown stairs, a new Anderson triple casement window and a double sliding window, a large vanity with a stone top, utility room sink and more. Other items include a fireplace insert, a Lemond Reno road bike, new Thule roof and rack.
Readers can view examples of merchandise available and bid on selected items in the sale on mwv-habitat.org. All items are sold as is and must be paid for with cash, check or credit card and taken away by the new owner during the sale.
People wishing to donate items for future sales should go to mwv-habitat.org/furniture-donation-procedure or email yardsale@mwv-habitat.org or call the Habitat office at (603) 356-3832 and leave a message.
Each caller will be contacted to arrange a pickup of the items on a day that is convenient for the donor.
For many years, the home furnishings sales have been the signature fundraising activity of Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity. They have historically contributed 20-30 percent of the cost of materials for home construction. The sales not only aid in the mission to provide decent and affordable living space for deserving and qualified families who are employed by local businesses but also repurpose furniture, appliances and building materials.
Habitat homeowner partners are required to contribute at least 300 sweat equity hours to home construction. The qualified homeowner partners pay a no-interest, 30-year mortgage.
Since 1994, MWV Habitat for Humanity volunteers have constructed 27 homes that provide safe and affordable housing to local low-income families who otherwise would not have qualified for a mortgage.
The 2022 build is a 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom home on Jungfrau Road in Edelweiss Village in Madison. The build is each Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Readers are invited to visit and observe and/or participate in the building process.
