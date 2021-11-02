PINKHAM NOTCH — Great Glen has been nominated for the USA Today Top Ten Cross-Country Ski Resorts with people being asked to vote for the resort of their choice (no more than once a day) until Nov. 22. Jackson Ski Touring and Waterville Valley in New Hampshire also made the list, as did resorts across the United States and Canada.
Nestled at the base of Mount Washington, Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center is a family-friendly destination for all ages and abilities. Throughout the winter, Great Glen offers impeccable daily grooming for cross-country skiing with state-of-the-art equipment on 26 km of classic and skate terrain.
Located in Pinkham Notch, the rolling hills are perfect for learning to ski or fine tuning your technique with expert instructors led by Ski School Director and former Olympian Sue Wemyss.
For those who want to take their skiing up a notch, Great Glen Trails offers Nordic Meisters, a weekly race series for classic skiing, skate skiing, snowshoeing and fatbiking. Meisters have the opportunity to participate in all divisions, and can choose a long or short course, or join in the untimed category. Other annual events and programs include a Nordic Demo Day, a Women’s Winter Escape, evening snowshoe tours, and the Ski, Shoe, and Fatbike to the Clouds race, dubbed “North America’s Toughest 10k.”
Great Glen Outfitters has proved itself to be the place to shop for cross-country gear, providing over 25 years of service to locals and ski teams. The selection for both clothing and equipment is top-notch and features new equipment each season with the latest in product technology.
Great Glen also offers 45 kilometers of trails for snowshoeing or Nordic backcountry-skiing with scenic vistas, quiet meadows and dog-friendly loops. Beyond the amazing trails, Great Glen offers hot cocoa and s'mores alongside the fire on top of the tubing hill on weekends and holidays. Tubing sessions on the walk-up tubing hill are offered in two-hour time slots throughout the day.
To cast your vote, go to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-cross-country-ski-resort. To learn more about Great Glen Trails, go to greatglentrails.com
Great Glen Trails Outfitter Shop will be open weekends, starting Nov. 6 for purchasing season passes and gear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.