CONWAY — Paranormal investigators are coming to investigate things that go bump in the night at the historic — and haunted? — North Conway train station Nov. 19.
Join the Conway Scenic Railroad on that evening to learn more about paranormal investigation. In conjunction with the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society’s examination of the railroad’s 1874 North Conway Station to find the source of ghostly activity and phenomena, the society’s veteran paranormal researchers, Joe Franke and Orlando Ferrante, will conduct a two-hour lecture on paranormal research.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. that night at the North Conway Country Club located at 76 Norcross Circle adjacent to the North Conway Railroad Station.
Tickets are $25 per person. The event is limited to 75 people and Conway Scenic Railroad advises advance ticket purchase.
Founded in 1993 by veteran paranormal researchers Joe Franke and Orlando Ferrante, the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society is a serious paranormal research organization led by highly skilled, ethical professionals with more than 66 years of combined knowledge and experience. They have worked on hundreds of cases over the years helping people understand and overcome their fears of the unknown.
Franke began his paranormal studies in 1986 under the tutelage of famed paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren. Ferrante’s interest peaked in 1993 after experiencing paranormal activity in his own home; a case that was investigated by the Warrens earlier that same year.
"The CPRS team is deeply committed to the scientific research and study of paranormal phenomena and is intent on educating the public and helping people face their fears and overcome their paranormal afflictions," noted Brian Solomon, Conway Scenic Railroad's event and marketing coordinator.
"Therefore, it is the mission of the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society to assist and educate those who may be experiencing paranormal disturbances and to present to the world the truth regarding facts and evidence of paranormal activity obtained through skillful scientific investigation and tireless research and documentation.
"Based in Connecticut, the CPRS team proudly serves, but is not limited to, the entire New England area. In fact, the duo regularly entertain inquiries and provide consultation to people around the entire world."
When asked about the unexplained happenings at the train station, Solomon said, "Some people hear things; others have actually seen things. So, this ought to be interesting to have the CPRS team here."
