Conway Scenic Railroad will be the site of a paranormal investigation and talk on Nov. 19. (BRIAN SOLOMON PHOTO)

CONWAY — Paranormal investigators are coming to investigate things that go bump in the night at the historic — and haunted? — North Conway train station Nov. 19.

Join the Conway Scenic Railroad on that evening to learn more about paranormal investigation. In conjunction with the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society’s examination of the railroad’s 1874 North Conway Station to find the source of ghostly activity and phenomena, the society’s veteran paranormal researchers, Joe Franke and Orlando Ferrante, will conduct a two-hour lecture on paranormal research.

