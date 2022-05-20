CONWAY — The board of directors of the Kendal C. & Anna Ham Charitable Foundation recently appointed Michael G. Friedman, Esq., P.A. to the board, following the resignation of the Honorable Peter Malia.
Judge Malia served on the Ham board for many years prior to his appointment as a district judge for the state of Maine in March.
Friedman is a graduate of the New York Law School and has been a Maine resident since 2001, opening his law practice in Bridgton, Maine, in 2002.
Friedman is very active in the greater Bridgton community. He has served on the advisory board for the Ham Foundation since 2017. He has served as president of the Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce and is general counsel for the Greater Lovell Land Trust and serves on their board of directors.
Friedman was an organizer of the Bridgton Musher’s Bowl sled dog races and ran sled dogs recreationally in the western Maine foothills.
Like many, the Friedmans — Michael, Patty, and two daughters, Bailey and Laura — were first introduced to the region through their love of hiking.
In his role as advisory board member, Friedman has been a part of the decision making in selecting grantees, a difficult but rewarding process.
“I have enjoyed seeing the fruits of the Ham’s generosity in the resurgence of the Magic Lantern Movie Theater, the prosperity of the Rufus Porter Museum and the essential services provided by the Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy and look forward to continuing to honor the Ham generosity in the future," he said.
The Friedmans reside in Lovell. Patty is the district librarian for MSAD 72 (Fryeburg School District), having served as the library director for the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell.
The Kendal C. & Anna Ham Charitable Foundation has been actively supporting the non-profit efforts in the communities of Bridgton and Fryeburg, Maine, and Mount. Washington Valley region of New Hampshire for 25 years.
Kendal and Anna loved these communities and wished to make a lasting impact on the lives of its residents and visitors with their generous establishment of the Foundation.
For more information about the foundation, call Executive Director Dorthea Seybold at (603) 356-3389.
