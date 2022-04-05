Little Hands Big Dreams Childcare is one of several tenants at the former manufacturing plant for Chuck Roast Equipment in Conway. The building has been sold to Pratap Bhandari, who plans to continue to operate it as an office park. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
From left: Charlie Monroe of Pinkham Realty; new owner Pratap Bhandari of Odell Hill Office Park; previous owner Chuck Henderson and Jim Doucette of Jim Doucette Realty. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The former Chuck Roast Equipment manufacturing plant off Odell Hill Road has been sold, previous owner Chuck Henderson has announced.
Known as the Chuck Roast Venture Center in recent years, the facility was purchased April 1 by Pratap Bhandari of North Conway and Cape Cod, Mass. Bhandari plans to continue to run it as the Odell Hill Office Park.
Listing broker was Jim Doucette of Jim Doucette Real Estate of Conway and buyer’s agent was Charlie Monroe of Pinkham Realty of North Conway.
“After Chuck Roast closed in 2008, I had a couple of tenants," Henderson said.
"Then Krystal Brown came by and opened up Little Hands Big Dreams Childcare. At the other end of the building I started building out offices, one or two at a time until we grew to have 18 tenants,” he said.
“This addressed a goal of the Mount Washington Valley Regional Collaborative to have affordable space for start-ups and sole practitioners. The office park has a very diverse tenant mix now," Henderson added.
Henderson said the selling price was $373,000. The building measures about 16,100 square feet.
Henderson started Chuck Roast Equipment while he was a student at the University of New Hampshire, making gaiters and then backpacks.
The company expanded its inventory over the years to include pile, then Polar Fleece and then Polartec clothing. The company at one time had four stores, with three in New England and one in New York state.
Chuck Roast moved into the facility in 1973. Henderson rented the facility for five years and then purchased it.
The company employed 50 people at its zenith at the facility and at the stores.
Fleece clothing was protected by a 30 percent tariff but then, Henderson said, things changed dramatically for American manufacturers when fleece made in China could be sewn in Jordan and brought into the United States without paying the tariff. They could be sold at much lower prices due to reduced labor costs in those countries.
“Suddenly their jackets came in selling here in America at $7 — that is what led to Chuck Roast Equipment’s downfall,” said the 71-year-old Henderson, a 1969 graduate of Kennett High School who now lives in Bethlehem.
The company may be gone, but many a Chuck Roast fleece jacket or sturdy backpack can still be found in many Mount Washington Valley homes, as well as around New England.
For information about office space, call Bhandari at (508) 901-3822.
