EATON — The Eaton Village Preservation Society is seeking a new proprietor for the non-profit organization’s Eaton Village Store, note board president Kevin Flynn and longtime board member Jen Kovach.
According to Flynn and Kovach, current lease holders Kate and Justin Armenio have decided to move on to new ventures after operating the store and restaurant the past 5½ years, resulting in the current search.
Flynn and Kovach, who in addition to serving on the board of the Eaton Village Preservation Society are the owners/innkeepers of the nearby Snowvillage Inn, thanked the couple for keeping the village store tradition going strong.
“Kate and Justine have been wonderful to work with, and we wish them well on their new ventures. We have enjoyed watching their two daughters grow up at the store, and we will miss their great food, especially their blueberry muffins and to-go pizzas,’ said Kovach.
They note that the board is seeking a personable, conscientious individual or couple with a strong work ethic to run the store.
They said the new storekeepers will lease and operate the small country store with a post office substation and a breakfast and lunch counter.
There is also an attached two-bedroom apartment that may be leased by the storekeeper.
Working closely with the non-profit board, “the storekeepers will seek to maintain the welcoming atmosphere of the store,” notes the job description.
Added Flynn: “Over the years, the store and post office have been considered by residents as the local community center. This is the place where locals meet, share birthday and anniversary wishes, hear about recent births and sympathize with mourners.”
The landmark general store and restaurant has been owned and leased by the non-profit since 2004.
As Flynn and Kovach noted, it was in January of that year when the people of Eaton realized they were about to lose their beloved general store and local post office because the then-owners were about to turn the property into apartments.
Several local citizens began to mobilize the townspeople to find a way to save what they perceived to be the “town center’’ and local meeting place.
Within three months, they founded the Eaton Village Preservation Society whose sole purpose at the time was to save the Eaton Village Store.
A “Town Meeting’’ was held, and the board of the society presented a plan to purchase, renovate and lease the store to local storekeepers. The society was able to raise tens of thousands of dollars at that first meeting, and so began the journey to raise approximately $300,000.
The Eaton Village Store was successfully purchased by the Eaton Village Preservation Society in August of 2004 and has been fully renovated and operating successfully since that time.
Past lease holders/operators have included the late Phil Kelly, who previously owned the store and came back to the joy of his many fans to run it. He was followed by Willie and Kristin Hatch and then by the Armenios.
According to Flynn and Kovach, all the storekeepers in their own ways have helped the society to fulfill its mission to revive and restore Eaton’s unofficial “Town Center.”
“We are now looking for a new storekeeper for the ‘Jewel of Eaton,’” they said.
“Past storekeepers have often become the sounding board for all the local issues affecting the town as well as the master of town gossip,” said Flynn.
The post office is run by the storekeepers as a bonded substation and is a very important part of the local Eatonites’ daily ritual, he said.
The country store section of the operation markets many grocery items along with beer and wine and local T-shirts, hats and local art.
The Eaton Village Store’s restaurant consists of a breakfast and lunch counter and several tables seating approximately 15 more diners. The menu is typical American diner fare with a local flair using many local farm products.
The society says that “experience in the operation of similar business is highly desirable, but prior work experience requiring similar skills will be considered.”
The current lease will begin in December and run for three years with an option to renew for another three years.
Interested parties are requested to forward a cover letter and resume to: Search Committee, P.O. Box 246, Eaton Center, N.H. 03832 or to send an email to kevinflynn1@gmail.com.
