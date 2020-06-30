CONWAY — Complete with new social distancing seating guidelines and even clear plastic shower curtains in its dining cars to provide separation between dining compartments due to coronavirus safety precautions, the Conway Scenic Railroad last Saturday had a successful launch of its rebranding of the Notch Train as “The Mountaineer.”
“Overall, it went really well, other than some minor tweaks on the schedule. We were very happy,” said Brian Solomon, director of marketing for Conway Scenic, which began its seasonal operations June 20 after getting the go-ahead, along with other tourist railroads, from Gov. Chris Sununu.
The 1974-founded railroad began its daily Valley Train to Conway and daily Bartlett train June 20 but waited until June 27 to launch the Mountaineer excursion, which travels Saturdays and Tuesdays from the North Conway station up through Crawford Notch to the Crawford Station near the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center.
That’s a distance of 50 miles for a four-hour, 15-minute round trip, with trains passing along the Boston & Maine tracks to Intervale, where the excursion picks up the former Maine Central’s Mountain Division line, through Bartlett to the Crawford Station, where passengers disembark for a half-hour before making the return trip back to North Conway.
Trains depart North Conway at noon, with boarding at 11:30 a.m. and returning at about 4:15 p.m.
A short renaming dedication of the train was held at the North Conway station last Saturday morning prior to leaving the station.
A banner was held aloft by CSRR President/owner David Swirk and wife and co-owner Rhonda Lee Swirk, with conductor Connor Maher and trainman Abbey Jone.
Another ceremony was held at Crawford Station with master carpenter George Small joining the Swirks.
The Swirks purchased the railroad in January 2018 from Russ and Dot Seybold. The railroad was founded in 1974 by Dwight A. Smith, Carroll P. Reed and Bill Levy. It started with 8 miles of track between North Conway and Conway.
The CSRR in 1994 won the bid to lease the Mountain Division from the state of New Hampshire after the mountainous tracks had been abandoned by Guildford Transportation Industries in 1983, with the first Notch Train making the run on Sept. 1, 1995.
Now, Solomon said, the Swirks are returning the name “The Mountaineer” to the excursion because it more accurately describes the true nature of the train and also is more in keeping with the name it was known by when the Boston & Maine ran it from the mid-1940s to early 1950s.
At that time, passengers were able to depart Boston’s North Station, travel on B&M tracks to Dover and then north on the Ossipee-Conway line. It would then connect with the Maine Central’s Mountain Division in Intervale and up the notch to Whitefield and over to Littleton.
“The original Mountaineer was a regularly scheduled service that was an express through train,” said Solomon, a rail enthusiast who has written more than 60 books on railroads and w ho came on board as manager, marketing and events for the CSRR last winter.
Different locomotives were used to pull The Mountaineer, starting with the silver-streamed Budd Car known as The Flying Yankee and later, diesels, which the CSRR now uses to service the route (though the Dwight A. Smith was used for one memorable one-time steam “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” excursion last June to Whitefield).
“We have changed the name back to ‘The Mountaineer’ because this is a way to put history back into the Conway Scenic and secondly, it is a name the train deserves,” said Solomon in a quick interview after last Saturday’s well-attended excursion.
“We will keep the Notch emblem on the front of the engine; but ‘The Mountaineer’ name harks to the historical connection and the grandeur of the train.”
It’s also a matter opf nomenclature — Solomon says many out-of-towners have no idea just what a notch is.
“And, as we all know, there is more than one notch here in the White Mountains, right? So, ‘The Mountaineer’ tells you just what this train is about — taking a ride through the mountains, just as the Bartlett Train and the Valley Train connote what those excursions are about,” he said.
The press was invited along for the ride last Saturday, with seating on the Hattie Evans, one of The Mountaineer’s two dining cars along with the domed Rhonda Lee.
Under the COVID-19 gudelines now in effect, passengers were asked to arrive at the North Conway station a half-hour before departure.
“It follows the airline model — you don’t arrive at the airport 10 minutes before takeoff,” explained Solomon, noting that staff and passengers are required to wear masks except for passengers when eating.
“The state requires passengers and staff to wear masks and we are complying with whatever s required for safe practices,” said Solomon.
Plastic shower curtains were in place at dining tables on the Hattie Evans.
On all of its trains, the CSRR is using safe social distancing of 6 feet for seating of different parties.
Sanitation guidelines are also being heavily adhered to in keeping with state directives.
For its Valley Train, the CSRR has outfitted Car 1133, “The Mount Washington,” with compartments for up to four people of the same party.
As for the inaugural run of the season for “The Mountaineer” last Saturday, passengers were given an entertaining account en route over the public-address system of the history of the Mountain Division tracks, built through Crawford Notch by the Portland & Ogdensburg in 1875.
They were also regaled with tales of the pioneering Crawford family, the Willey slide of 1826 and of the Evans family that grew up alongside the tracks in the no-longer standing Mount Willard Section House at awe-inspiring Frankenstein Trestle and of railroad construction worker John Vialls, aka English Jack, the Hermit of Crawford Notch, whose home, known as the “Ship,” was built out of scrap near the Crawford House.
For more information, go to conwayscenic.com or call (603) 356-5251.
