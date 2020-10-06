CONWAY — The Main Street project can finally get underway this fall as the town public works director says a bid has been accepted.
The western portion of the project, which is expected to be done first, runs from the Conway Village railroad tracks to the Four Corners. It involves rebuilding the road and replacing a water main that has leaded joints.
The eastern portion proposes two lanes curving north and a third one “slipping” east on Route 113 past the library. It is this portion of the project that could affect the library’s land.
Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli said the project is an effort between the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Town of Conway and the Conway Village Fire District. DegliAngeli is the "local public agent" for the project and as such he does the oversight and the paperwork.
At the Sept. 22 selectmen’s meeting DegliAngeli said that the state was giving the town authorization to award the bid.
He told the Sun the entire contract is for $3.2 million and the low bidder, which received the award, was A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany.
Selectman John Colbath asked: "When does the shovel go into the ground?"
DegliAngeli replied that the question would be best answered by Coleman and that the company is "anxious to start this fall and they have room in their schedule."
He said winter work is possible but the town typically doesn't do road construction beyond Nov. 1. The contract requires completion by October 2021.
Bryan Bailey, an estimator and project manager with Coleman, said he hadn't seen the contract yet, but that construction could probably begin the last week of October.
He said the job is only about a mile from their office and it's a luxury for valley workers not to have to travel far.
"It's nice to have a local project," he said.
DegliAngeli said the water main work will be paid for separately by the district.
"We are just here to reaffirm that we are financially ready to pay for the project as it was bid," said fire commissioner Steve Bamsey, who was attending the Sept. 22 meeting with fellow commissioner (and state representative) Tom Buco.
Buco told the Sun in an email the total estimated cost for this part of the project is $985,289. There are several sources of revenue to cover this cost. First from the Department of Environmental Resources is a 1 percent loan with 20 percent principal forgiveness. Second is a grant from the New Hampshire Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund. Third are funds from the District Water System Improvement Trust Fund. Funds are also available from the Project Checking account. He said it wouldn't raise local taxes.
