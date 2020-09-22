CONWAY — Cannell’s Old Fashioned Country Store has been a roadside attraction on Route 16 in Intervale since 1940, when the late Lydia and Ray Cannell moved from Glen to get closer to the center of North Conway’s growing ski industry at nearby Cranmore.
Now, after being closed since 2018, the landmark establishment is open once again with new features and renovations.
Entering the store, the rich aroma of Swift River Roasters coffee greets you. The coffee starts being served as 6:30 a.m. and the store remains open at least until 7 p.m. daily.
Best of all, the local attraction is now open year-round.
Newspapers, books, coffee, baked goods, penny candy, beer, milk and other beverages, and ice cream novelties await customers, along with such time-honored items as scented balsam pillows, maple syrup and postcards — thousands of them, including vintage ones dating back to the 1970s.
With summer turning to fall, the Cannell family and staff are looking to add other items, such as hot soups.
Tables have been set up along the front windows, affording an expansive view of the Intervale Scenic Vista (the property of which was donated by the Cannell family to the state in the 1960s).
The store also features vintage wooden signs dating back to the early years of the store, back when the Cannells operated inns in Intervale.
The four Cannell sisters — Mary Ann Cannell, Stephanie Cannell Mullins, Kate Cannell and Christie Cannell — are proud to welcome customers to the bright new layout and to show off the extensive renovations done since their father's death in February 2018.
Their dad, John Cannell — a community-minded local historian known for his service to town government and longtime sports official — had run the store since his own father Ray’s passing in 1977.
“After Dad’s death, we sisters thought long and hard about the store, which we are all very attached to (emotionally)," Mary Ann recounted.
"We made the decision to carry on the legacy ... and the response has been overwhelmingly positive from our longtime customers and the community, all of whom we want to thank for their support,” she said.
The sisters wanted to give a special shout-out to local craftsman Bruce Corner of Madison for the wood-accented renovations at the expansive store.
“He is wonderfully creative," Mary Ann said. "At 78, he has just done a fantastic job for us. He is responsible for the beautiful wood floor and beams, and for restoring the wagon that has been in the family since as long as I can remember."
She also noted he made the wagon wheel bench and checkerboard table that greet customers.
Other contractors helping upgrade the interior include Corner’s helper Bill Carleton, Pete Williams of Williams Remodeling, Scott Winters Plumbing and Heating, American Air Systems, Paul Fournier Heating and Pope Security.
Mary Ann also thanked her tenants/neighbors Subway and Trails End Ice Cream and Intervale Lock and Safe for their support.
“Everyone has been so encouraging to us, including our neighbors as we all want to thrive here. The town has also been very supportive,” Mary Ann said.
In time, they would like to add an on-site bakery. “We’re working on that,” said Mary Ann.
She said there is ample room for tenants interested in becoming a part of Cannell’s complex, with approximately 3,000 square fete of retail space still unoccupied in the single-story building.
Serving as general manager for the store is Kristen Snowden Santuccio, assisted by Molly O’Connell; Linda Burns; Joyce Maher; Kristen’s daughter Remy and her friend Syd.
Given the times, social distancing is practiced by all, with hand sanitizers on site and face masks required of employees and customers alike.
They are carrying on a family tradition of serving the public that dates back to 1884, when Minnie Moore Cannell, mother of Ray Cannell, started a tea room in Glen to serve railroad guests. The then elderly Minnie and her son moved operations to Intervale in 1940, buying the Intervale Inn and abutting Elmwood Inn (the latter is now Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains’ Intervale location), and opened the store.
“They wanted to serve the fledgling ski population here,” said Mary Ann. “The family called the Elmwood ‘the Annex,’ because they used it for overflow inn guests.”
When the 50-room Intervale Inn burned on John Cannell’s 18th birthday in February 1948, Ray and wife Lydia purchased a building across Route 16 and ran that as the New Intervale Inn.
That building was razed in 1966 with the land donated for today’s Scenic Vista. Lydia Cannell died in 1970 and Ray in 1977.
Now, the Cannell family’s legacy lives on with the sisters and their staff at the helm.
For more information, call (603) 730-6626; email cannellscountrystorenh@gmail.com; or follow them on Facebook.
