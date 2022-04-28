CONWAY — A representative from the Bluebird Project, an affordable housing concern, told selectmen Tuesday they hope to have new units of affordable housing ready for occupancy on Pine Street within a year and a half.
The for-profit LLC is headed by veterinarian Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey, an MIT lecturer on entrepreneurship, both Conway residents. Grant sits on the Conway Planning Board, and Hickey serves on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee.
They bought the cavernous 1850-built Bunker building on Pine Street in North Conway last year in order to turn it into affordable housing.
They’d asked county commissioners to apply on their behalf for a $500,000 block grant to aid them in their mission. A public hearing Jan. 27 was part of that process, but commissioners at the last minute canceled it, saying they didn’t have enough information.
A government entity such as Conway or Carroll County can support only one Community Block Grant at a time. For the current cycle, Conway selectmen approved Bluebird’s application for a $500,000 grant to help them convert another property, the cottages at the Spruce Moose Lodge & Cottages on Seavey Street in North Conway, into housing. The Spruce Moose project already has received planning and zoning approvals.
Grant told selectmen: “I’m here just to let you know that we would love to come back to you in July, which is the next cycle for the CDBG” for the Bunker Building project.
“We will have a public hearing before we would actually ask you guys to do anything or approve anything,” she added.
One of the next steps is to ask the zoning board of adjustment for a special exception and variance for eight units in the building. Two apartmentts have been there since before Bluebird bought it. Those tenants will be able to stay but may have to be moved to other units during the construction.
A requirement of the special exception is two units must be deeded as long-term housing. In fact, Bluebird plans all units to be long-term rentals.
They are developing detailed plans and hope to be in front of the planning and zoning boards by June or July.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey asked how big the units will be, and Grant replied between 300 and 1,000 square feet. She said on average they will be about 800 square feet. They hope to have one three-bedroom unit and two one-bedroom apartments.
Bluebird also hopes to get the Bunker Building on the National Register of Historic Places. “We care about the building a lot. I want to see it preserved and restored,” said Grant. “And I think housing is a great use for it. And it also allows us to get access to things like CDBG that can help make the project happen.”
To contact Bluebird, email thebluebirdprojectnh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.