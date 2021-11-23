BARTLETT — Nick Panno, owner of the Bernerhof Inn Bed and Breakfast, says he will once again be offering a free Thanksgiving meal from noon -2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the inn located on Route 302 in Glen.
He said he will also be at Patch’s Market in Glen from 2:45-3:15 p.m. and in North Conway’s Schouler Park from 3:30-4:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, driving the inn’s limousine with a trunk full of hot meals to go.
“This is provided by the inn to our community to those in need of hot food on a day when we are thankful to be here at the inn. If you are in hardship, a veteran who served our country in protecting our freedom or elderly, please come eat,” he posted on Facebook. He says diners can dine inside the inn or get a meal to go.
Panno, 36, a 2004 Fryeburg Academy graduate bought the inn from the previous owner, the late Dick Badger, on Sept. 12, 2019. Badger had purchased the inn at auction and invested over a half-million dollars in restoring the distinctive 130-year-old building, which was renovated from top to bottom by Richard Leavitt Contracting.
Panno began the Thanksgiving tradition his first year of ownership. He said the first year, he did 186 dinners and then last year 250, serving meals last year to go due to the pandemic. He says he is assisted by a team of six volunteers, including his grandmother, Marianne McKeen of Fryeburg.
He says they were to start cooking 26 turkeys in the inn’s two ovens Tuesday night and to cook right on up to noontime Thursday. “I do it because I feel we need to help the community. After this tough year and a half for everyone it’s good to help,” he said.
He says he gets help from Sherman Farm with donated cider and Grant’s Shop ‘n Save in Glen.
“Please only come if you are in need,” said Panno, adding, “Please do something nice for someone this week, even if it’s small — it will make a difference in their day. #thanksgiving2021.”
