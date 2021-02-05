CONWAY — Two prominent local real estate firms, Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty have joined forces together creating an even stronger presence throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The alliance combines two companies with shared values and a commitment to practice the highest quality real estate services.
Badger Realty Co-Owner/Broker Brenda Leavitt and Peabody & Smith Realty Owner/Broker Andy Smith share tremendous mutual respect and are excited to align their companies.
“Given the continual evolution in the real estate brokerage world, the expanded footprint and larger sales team means more exposure, market knowledge, opportunities, and resources to meet the needs of buyers and sellers in the regions we serve. This summer we expect to announce some other initiatives to further assist our clients and customers so stay tuned,” Leavitt said.
Leavitt has been co-owner and managing partner of Badger Realty for over 30 years and she will continue in that role.
Badger Realty has over 30 agents, and three offices, dedicated staffing, and Peabody & Smith Realty has 30 agents and five offices. Both firms are members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World & Luxury Portfolio International a global network of 550 firms in 70 countries, which participated in over one million transactions last year.
Badger has offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin. Peabody's locations include Holderness, Littleton and Bretton Woods.
The combined firms will serve the Mount Washington Valley, Great North Woods, Western White Mountains and the Lakes Region in New Hampshire, Western Maine and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
