CONWAY — A request by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council for concurrent site-plan and subdivision review for the Avesta workforce and senior living housing project tops the agenda for the Conway Planning Board’s meeting on Thursday.
“These are the initial steps in the site-plan and subdivison review process,” said Jac Cuddy, executive director of the economic council, which sold 61 acres just east of the Granite State College/Tech Village campus next to the MWV Tech Villge to the Portland, Maine-based non-profit housing agency.
Representing Avesta will be Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway and Bridgton, Maine.
Patrick Hess, of Avesta, said, “This is a formality to start the town process. We are requesting concurrent subdivision and site-plan review this month for presentation and discussion at the June Planning Board meeting.”
The project, which was outlined in a cover story in the Dec. 19 edition of the Sun, will consist of four phases (three tentatively for affordable workforce rental housing and one for senior rental housing), according to Avesta President and CEO Dana Totman.
In a presentation at the annual meeting of the MWVEC, Totman estimated that resident income limits would be roughly $22,880-$48,960 (adjusted median income according to federal Housing and Urban Development guidelines) with a rent range from $572 a month for a one-bedroom unit to $1,273 for a three-bedroom.
McAllister and Totman said that Avesta would be applying for N.H. Housing Finance Authority low-income tax credits in September for financing and would hear back on whether it had secured those credits by October.
Totman said the hope would be that, pending approvals and funding, construction could begin as early as the summer of 2021. With 12-14 months to build, it could be ready for occupancy in late 2022.
The planning board session will be its first meeting since March 12, with a new location: instead of town hall in Center Conway, the meeting is slated for the Marshall Gym at the Conway Rrecreation Center at the Kennett Middle School in Conway Village.
According to Town Planning Director Tom Irving, the meeting will be held in accordance with a safe social distancing policy.
The agenda also includes a request to amend an existing subdivision approval for Evergreens on the Saco to change units 48 and 49 from a duplex to single units, to relocate unit 52 and to combine single units 44 and 45 into a duplex on Poliquin Drive off Route 16 in Conway.
In other business, a public hearing is slated for 7:05 p.m. on proposed amendments to the town’s subdivision review regulations concerning the definition of driveways relating to subdivisions.
According to Irving, the current definition of “driveway” limits the number of single-family dwellings that can be served by a driveway to just two.
Under current regulations, he said, a “developer would have to build a town standard road or roads to serve any more than two single-family dwellings. This amendment provides for a driveway to serve a parking area that is shared by two or more single family homes.”
He said the change would result in “reducing the development cost for such cluster developments and enhancing the opportunity for more affordable housing developments.”
Under “other business,” the board is to address a request to allow food menu items and entertainment in the existing tasting room at Tuckerman Brewing Company at 64 and 66 Hobbs Street in Conway.
“We’re looking to add a few sandwiches as right now we just offer pretzels and mustard, but not a full-scale restaurant,” said founding co-owner Kirsten Neves.
Due to the coronavirus, the local brewery is closed to the public but is currently is offeirng curbside beer takeout orders Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays during certain hours and hopes to move its tasting room outdoors for the summer season, pending town approvals.
“It’s going over very well,” said Neves, who operates the 22-microbrewery with co-owner Nik Stanciu.
Technical consultant Shawn Bergeron said: “Tuckerman’s has been there at Hobbs Street a number of years now and they are just looking to add a two or three menu items to make it more attractive and to make a modification of their license from the state.”
He continued: “They want to modify their license to have wine and (hard) cider. They also already have entertainment but they need a letter from the town.”
Bergeron said Tuckerman’s will be looking to return to the planning board late in the summer to discuss further enhancements to the tasting room.
“We are in the midst of designing a parking lot for the front of the building,” said Bergeron, noting that Tuckerman has existing agreements for parking with Steve Johnson, owner of the abutting property, and Carl Thibodeau, owner of the Conway office building located just east on Hobbs Street.
Other items to be addressed by the planning board include:
• Mary Gaudette/Randy and Kimberly Gaudette (File #S19-07) — to request approval of a corrective plan to remedy right of way discrepancies (PID 201-23.1 & 23.2)
• Stephen and Olga Morrill/Bradford and Margaret Morrill/Bruce Morrill/Gary and Caroline Follmer/Vertex Tower Assets, LLC/New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (PID 260-58) – Conditional approval expiring (File #FR19-05)
• Allan Brothers Real Estate Holdings, LLC (PID 265-199) – Conditional approval expiring (File #S19-06)
• Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council (PID 262-86.26) – Request for concurrent site-plan and subdivision review for the Avesta Housing for workforce and senior rental housing.
For more information, call (603) 447-3811 or go to conwaynh.org/planning-boards.
