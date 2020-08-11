CONWAY — AHT Insurance of Leesburg, Va., has announced the acquisition of Mason & Mason Insurance.
Mason’s offices in Whitman, Mass., located near Boston, and North Conway, N.H., will become AHT’s eighth and ninth locations nationally.
For more than 40 years, Mason has brokered property and casualty insurance programs to fit the needs of businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on niche businesses.
Mason is recognized as a leading provider of risk management and insurance brokerage service for venture capital, technology and life science firms. The company is also one of the largest providers of insurance to custom home builders and remodelers in Massachusetts and the managing agent for Builders and Remodelers Association of Massachusetts-sponsored insurance program.
AHT and Mason are two of the founding agencies of TechAssure, the only non-profit association dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management for technology, life science and venture capital-related risks.
The firms’ strategies and areas of focus are distinctly aligned, and it is expected that AHT will recognize immediate, accretive synergy and the combination will accelerate growth within some of its most dynamic specialty practices.
“The thoughtfulness and innovation Phil and Pam Mason display, along with their amazing team, will complement AHT’s core values and add notable expertise to some of our deepest areas of specialization,” says David Schaefer, AHT president and CEO.
“We are excited about what the future holds with Mason as an integral part of AHT and for the opportunities this presents for our clients, staff and partners.”
Phil Mason, Mason & Mason president, says: “We’ve been successfully collaborating with David Schaefer and his colleagues at AHT for more than 25 years.
“I respect AHT’s commitment to professional excellence in the niche segments we both serve. There are greater synergies between our firms, and we are committed to successfully integrating and leveraging the best parts of each other.”
Mason & Mason’s remarkable staff of high-performing insurance professionals will join forces with AHT’s highly regarded professionals to offer the same superior service and dedication to clients they have always known from both businesses.
This acquisition marks AHT’s second over the past two years, having acquired Pennsylvania-based Saul & Associates in 2018.
Upon closing, Phil and Pam Mason became shareholders in AHT.
AHT Insurance is a brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for a wide range of industries – boasting national recognition for our practices in areas including technology, manufacturing, government contracting and non-profits.
For more information about AHT Insurance, go to ahtins.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.