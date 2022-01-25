CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board will hold a public hearing Thursday at 7 p.m. in Conway Town Hall on a proposed zoning amendment to allow compact cluster housing developments via conditional use permits for developments served by municipal water and sewer.
The amendment is intended to encourage cluster construction of affordable smaller homes. It would cut in half Conway’s minimum lot size from a half-acre to a quarter-acre and double the allowable density on additional square footage of a lot.
It was first proposed by then board member Earl Sires in 2020 with input from then Planning Director Thomas Irving. Sires subsequently moved out of town, and Irving retired. The town has a new planner, Jamel Torres, who came on board in October.
On Dec. 9, the board met with Harrison Kanzler, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Housing Coalition, and consultant Kaela Tavares, community and economic development planning coordinator for the North Country Council of Littleton. At Kanzler's suggestion, the town obtained a $4,600 grant to utilize Tavares' expertise.
Defined under 195-7 cluster housing, the proposed article states that “in order to encourage the development of affordable primary residences and enhance residential housing choices in Conway, the planning board may grant a conditional use permit for compact cluster housing developments, provided that all dwelling units:
• Are in single-family, detached structures or duplexes and do not include manufactured or mobile homes.
• Are served by municipal water and sewerage.
• Have a floor area of not less than 400 square feet nor greater than 1,200 square feet.
• Be used for long-term residency and as primary residences. Legal documents shall be reviewed and approved by the planning board with lease terms of no less than 180 days.
In addition, the minimum lot size should be one-quarter acre for the first unit and 5,000 square feet for each additional dwelling unit on a lot; the minimum frontage for any lot shall be 50 feet; and the conditional-use permit should not be combined with any other conditional use permit or special exception.
Selectmen's representative Steve Porter said that under state regulations, mobile home parks fall under a different category than cluster home communities and the cluster communities must be stick-built structures (wooden house built on site).
"That's the way they are written now and Kaela explained that it was good to get this ordinance passed and that it could be revisited," Porter explained after the meeting.
Kanzler stressed that it is not an end-all to solve Conway’s affordable housing issues. But he said smaller housing might appeal to older residents who want to downsize, thereby freeing up larger homes for working families to purchase or rent.
Conway currently has a rental vacancy rate of under 1 percent. The affordable housing shortage has partly been blamed for the labor workforce shortage in the region.
Board member Erik Corbett said it will be important to get the message out to the community to gain support for the proposed affordable housing amendment.
Details concerning the proposal can be found at conwaynh.org/planning.
