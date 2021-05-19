The Berlin High track and field team entertained Woodsville and White Mountains Regional at the Maurice Wheeler Track and the Mike Gaydo Field last Saturday.
The Mountaineers fared very well and it started with the boy’s discus where Adam Hodgdon was first with a throw of 115'8, followed by teammates Joe Zimmer, second, 97'5", Tim Girard, third, 91'3" and Hayden Munce, fourth, 91'. Even though Nick Woodward did not place he did have a personal record of 70'10".
For the girls, in the discus, Becca Host was second, 76'8" and Aliyah Paquette, fifth, 62’1”.
In the girl's javelin, Lauren Strahan took first with a great throw of 81', while Mya Wedge was third, 62'2" and Ashley Baldridge, fourth, 60'3".
Ally Turmel was first in the shot put, 22'1.5" and Host was second at 20'5". The boy's shot results were misplaced and not available at press time.
Alex Horter was fourth in the triple jump, 25'2.5".
On the track, Victor Morales ran a 13.25 in the 100-meter dash, good for third place, while Mia Wedge was second at 15.25 in that same race, and Mia Letourneau, sixth, 15.87.
Jace Arsenault ran a 27.73 in the 200 meters, which put him in third place and Morales was fourth with a time of 27.91.
Letourneau had a nice second-place finish in the 200 in 33.63, with Wedge .01 second behind her in third, while Brooklyn Rainville was fourth, 34.08.
Gwen Pelchat won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 51.72.
Aric Huter ran 62.10, good for first place in the 400 meters, while Wedge won that event in the girl's race at 1:16.81, and Cameron Sloane finished second in the 800 meters in 2:39.35.
Brayden Landry won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:59, while teammates Cole Reudiger, third, 5:44, and Max Bowman, fourth, 6:07, also scored for the locals.
Berlin swept the top 3 spots in the 3,200 meters with Landry winning the event in 10:55, followed by Bowman, second, 14:24, and Brennan Boewe, third, 15:11.
Finally, Sloane, Ruediger, Huter and Arsenault finished second in the 4X400-meter relay in 4:37, and Letourneau, Baldridge, Rainville and Paquette ran a 1:03 in the 4X100-meter relay to win that event.
A rain delay which turned into a postponement marred the Berlin High vs Kennett girl's tennis match with the Mountaineers up 4-2 and tied at 2-2 in doubles. The match was to be completed today, (Thursday), before the regularly scheduled match. Details on that will be shared next Tuesday.
The past year has been very different for everything related to sports, including sports writing. Mandates and restrictions have limited the opportunity to attend games, although as a part-time writer and broadcaster I did get to attend some winter sporting events.
There has been a bit of guilt on my part though this spring as I have yet to attend any spring games, meets or matches. Various excuses include spring work on the farm, spending time with grandkids, my various volunteer work, working part time with son's tree climbing business, plus the sometimes last-minute changes in schedules due to weather and other related issues.
It is no one's fault but a couple of times I went to games only to have them not taking place and then drove by fields where games were being played that I wasn't aware of. The various restrictions of masking and social distancing in an open field in the springtime also are factors to consider. With that being written, it is also not possible for me to cover all 70-plus games, half on the road, so I am truly appreciative of all of the coaches who keep me and you informed with their summaries of their games.
Wow, on Monday the Gorham High softball team lost a game to Colebrook, 20-19, with the Mohawks collecting 15 hits and committing seven errors, while the Huskies had 12 hits with three errors. Between the two teams, there were not only 39 runs scored, but 29 walks were issued.
Colebrook came out on fire with six runs on four hits and two walks in the top half of the first inning but Gorham came right back with eight runs of its own in the bottom of that inning to take a two-run lead.
Sarah Godin walked; Madi Buteau singled; Bryanna Poirier walked; Amber Wilson singled, driving in Godin; Zoe Grondin had a fielder's choice; Olivia O'Neal reached on an error; Ellie Roberge walked; and Jess Burton was hit by a pitch. Back to the top of the order, Godin crushed the ball to the gap in left-centerfield and utilized her speed to complete an inside-the-park grand slam home run to put her team up 8-6, after one inning.
The visitors tied things up in the second but Grondin and Roberge scored in the bottom of that inning to put the Huskies in front 10-8 after two innings before the Mohawks scored a lone run in the third to trail 10-9.
A big three-run triple by Wilson and a single by Grondin that scored her gave Gorham some breathing room with a 14-9 lead.
Errors, walks and a couple of key hits by Colebrook resulted in seven runs in the fifth inning to give the Mohawks a 16-14 lead, before Gorham's Poirier drove in two runs with a triple before scoring herself on an error, giving her team a 17-16 lead.
The hosts scored two runs in the sixth and led by three, 19-16, before Colebrook scored four runs in the top half of the seventh to regain the lead 20-19. Things were tense in the home half of the seventh with the Huskies loading the bases but they could not score to tie or win. Coach Chris Partenope said, "It was an unfortunate loss on our end, but the girls continually battled throughout the game."
Hat's off to Richard Villeneuve for his very nice, informative tribute to Mr. Richard “Champ” Couture in Tuesday's edition of the Sun. Are you looking for part-time work as a sports reporter Dick?
