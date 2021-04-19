Spring sports are in full force now with several local scores to report. The Berlin High boy's baseball team opened up with a nice 8-2 win over Laconia, while the BHS girl's softball team split with Laconia, losing 9-6, before bouncing back with a 12-11 win in the second game in an away and home series. Summaries of those games will be detailed in Thursday's edition.
The Gorham boys’ baseball team lost 5-0, while the softball team was shutout 20-0, both at the hands of White Mountain Regional.
The Berlin girls’ tennis team stands at 3-0, following tough 5-4 and 6-3 wins over Moultonborough, and a nice 7-2 victory over Profile. All three games came in three straight days but I am sure Coach Andy Rancloes was pleased with the start of the 2021 season for his relatively young and inexperienced team.
In the first game of the season, that being the 5-4 advantage over Moultonbrough last Tuesday, wins in singles came from Becca Pouliot, 9-8; Emma Bergquist, 8-4; and Emmelia Letendre, 8-1.
In doubles, the tandems of MicKailey Walsh and Kelly McCormick won 5-4, and Tiah Turmel with Letendre won handily 8-1, to give the Mountaineers the season-opening win.
As Coach Rancloes said, "It was great to see the girls out there playing since it has been 2 years since they got to compete. We had first-game jitters but overall they played hard. Becca went into a tie-breaker and was able to hold on, 9-8. We also had four girls who made their varsity team debut."
The 6-3 win on Wednesday against Moultonborough, again, had Pouliot, 8-0; Bergquist, 8-3; Kadence Gendron, 9-7 (she was down 4-0 at one point but came back nicely); and Letendre, 8-1, all winning their singles matches with Becca and Kadence 8-4 winner in doubles and Turmel/Bergquist won 8-2 to help cement the team's win.
The third game in three days, on Thursday, resulted in a much easier 7-2 win over Profile, thanks to big wins by McCormick, 8-4; Pouliot, another tough 9-8 match-winning in a tie-break; Bergquist, 8-0; and Letendre, 8-6.
Three wins in the double's competition secured the victory for the Mountaineers, and they came off the rackets of Walsh/McCormick, 8-6; Pouliot/Gendron, 8-5; and Bergquist/Letendre 8-1.
"The girls were super-tired after three games in three days but they played hard,” said Rancloes. “We need to work on serving but every day we are making progress, and have had a great start. I am proud of the girls."
He added: “Becca had two tie-breaking wins in three matches, which was impressive. The double's teams have been quite successful thus far, having won seven and lost two in those three games.
In the Gorham softball team's 20-0 loss to WMRHS on April 12, Coach Chris Partenope was quick to say, "The Spartans are a powerhouse and we have a young team. They hit very well and even though we made contact, the ball was hit right at positional players."
Gorham's baseball team also lost to WMRHS on April 12, but by a 5-0 score. Coach Pete Girouard was, "Pleased with the effort the team put forth, especially since they had only been on the practice field a few times. I didn't know what to expect but knew we would probably face good pitching from a solid, well-coached team.”
Landyn Croteau did the bulk of the pitching and Coach "G" felt, "He had a good performance on the mound and kept the Spartan hitters off-balance all night." Four of the five runners who scored reached on walks, so you can rest assured that will be addressed as the season goes on.
Weather in the North Country, especially in April can be somewhat "unpredictable" to say the least. I remember one year, in particular, I was athletic directing at the junior high and scheduled games the week before spring vacation but none during the vacation. It snowed the week before and was simply beautiful the next week. I received a few negative comments from those involved in the programs. The next year, I did the exact opposite and the weather did the exact opposite, too. The same people complained. Sometimes you just can't win!
Our sympathies go out to the family of Richard and Jeannette L'Heureux, who recently passed away within four days of each other. I have known the family for many years, spent time with Richard, while his wife and my Dad were at St. Vincent’s; saw him at many baseball games that his grandson and my sons were playing in; and of course on sports' trips when Dick was driving and I was coaching. A special couple for sure.
I also want to remember Alex Tupick, who passed away unexpectedly very recently. He was a good friend and one who spent time searching my land for unusual rocks and minerals. My condolences go out to his entire family, especially Diane and Hunter.
Make it a good day, Bob Chapman and Paul Roberts!
