My son Luke Enman and Mike Pelletier went to school and worked together for a time, and recently Luke shared about Mike’s career in motocross racing, which automatically caught my attention. I communicated with Mike and developed this story along with pictures for the reading audience. Here is the result of my connection and modified interview with him.
Mike Pelletier was born in Rhode Island but was raised and grew up in Berlin, graduating from Berlin High School in 2005 and Plymouth State University in 2009, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in professional communication. During his formative years in Berlin, Mike’s parents, Gail and Pepsi Pelletier, were always very involved and supportive of him and his ventures.
Mike took part in a variety of activities, school and sports related, but his passion in particular early on was ice hockey — he loved the sport, and still does. He played youth hockey from mites to midgets along with Berlin High hockey during the winter and played in many summer league programs. As a matter of fact, he still follows his beloved Mountaineers’ hockey team as well as the other school sports.
Being a competitive person from a young age, Mike began dirt bike racing while in junior high and that quickly became another passion, one that he could do in the summer while still pursuing his hockey career in the wintertime. Intense training, hard work and a fast-developing talent for motocross racing led him to increased opportunities to compete in the sport.
During Mike’s time at Plymouth, he raced regionally and at times nationally while balancing college and racing which was certainly a challenge but he managed and it was most definitely worth it.
“At that time I knew I wanted to seriously pursue my dream of racing professional motocross, Mike said.
That passion remained after graduating from Plymouth in 2009. He began to seriously and solely focus on racing. He raced while staying in Berlin in the summer and continued to race the warmer temperatures of Florida for the winter months. During that time and throughout his racing career, “parents and family were very supportive and that is something I will be forever grateful,” he said.
The racing dream became a reality when in the summer of 2013, Mike earned his pro-motocross license and began to race as a professional. He raced successfully for a number of years until the injury bug hit, one that happens to all motocross racers, with the wear and tear on the human body taking its toll.
I saw firsthand the injury aspect of motocross racing as a pit crew member of the Jeff Hipp team racing professionally in Morocco, North Africa when Jeff and I were stationed there with the U.S. Navy. It did curtail Mike’s competitive racing career and “even though I didn’t accomplish all the goals I had set for myself and my career as a racer, I knew I wanted to stay involved somehow in the racing industry that I had grown to love and have compassion for.”
Mike’s racing experience, the college degrees and the career-ending injuries, all helped to open up the door for him to work first for the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), which is a sanctioning body for both amateur and professional motocross competition in the United States.
“That job led me to travel around the U. S. attending races and representing the AMA,” said Mike.
Eventually, in 2017, Mike was promoted to the position of AMA supercross manager, with the supercross series being one of the most prestigious race series in the world. The races take place in world-class stadiums of Major League Baseball and the National Football League throughout the United States. Some of his responsibilities include working very closely with the promoters of the races, the competitive racers themselves, TV networks that carry/air the races and dealing with penalties that are issued during races and other details that need to be addressed.
“The job is certainly something I consider my dream job as now my career and my passion for racing have become one,” Mike said.
The next rung of Mike’s career ladder climb came just recently, in late summer of 2020, when he was promoted to the AMA director of racing. The position entails overseeing all domestic amateur and professional competitors in the United States, plus continuing to oversee the Supercross Series. For Mike to have these two jobs is as he shared, “Is something that I am not only excited about but very humbled by, all at the same time.”
But it doesn’t stop there — recently Mike was elected as a member of the Motocross Commission at the Federation of International de Motocyclism (FIM), which is the governing/sanctioning body of motorcycle racing globally. One of his responsibilities there is to provide guidance to the future of the sport on a worldwide level — quite an extensive, widely varied job requiring accountability and management skills among other gifts.
The most favorite part of Mike’s job is “heading up the U.S. Motocross Team effort each year. The three-rider team represents the U.S. on the world stage at one race per year at a designated location around the world. I grew up cheering the team on and now to be the leader of the team means a lot to me.”
Fitting in very nicely with this being the day after Veteran’s Day, Mike shared that he is regularly able to represent and promote military members, veterans and the United States as a whole in his various roles in the sport and for that, he is very honored. Mike is very patriotic, loves his country and has numerous family members and friends who have served or currently serving our country in the military.
“I am so grateful for the continued support of my family and friends back home and am fortunate to be able to travel to great locations throughout the world to promote the sport of motocross,” Mike said. “I first threw a leg over a motorcycle in Berlin and no matter where I am in the world, Berlin will always be home to me!”
Thanks, Mike, well-spoken. Thanks for sharing part of your story with us!
As I expected there were a few names I totally spaced out on regarding the Veteran's Day list from the Enman/Holt family published in Tuesday's edition of The Sun. Even with these additions, I am sure I may still be missing some. Four or five misses out of 80 names aren't too bad but I would prefer 100 percent accuracy.
So I am adding Larry Dion, Kierra Laflamme, Nathan Jewett, Leo Frizzell Jr., Emmons, Harry and Paul Holt and Charles Wentworth. Of special note too, my great, great uncle Thomas Hawkins was killed in the battle of Cedar Creek during the Civil War, Mark Wentworth, KIA in Korea, and Maurice Holt and Carroll Woodward were wounded in combat during WWII. Last, but not least, Don Enman — even though he did not serve in the military, he was drafted, went to Manchester where he passed the Army physical and was set to go to boot camp.
While awaiting further orders he was called into an office and was informed that he would be sent home since he was considered an essential worker (dairy farmer). He shared with me just the other day that on the one hand he was relieved with that news, as he wasn't sure what would happen to the family farm with him gone, but felt an obligation to serve his country in the Army. Another interesting fact was that his neighbor, friend and fellow farmer, Arthur "Bud" Cleary was with him that day in Manchester and he too was sent home to tend to the family dairy farm.
My cousin and a military vet already listed, Ronald Hawkins, married Beverly Hamlin, and her brother Elmer Hamlin, fought in Korea, and was listed as Missing in Action.
Over the last 8 months, I have missed the special ceremonies and people who gathered for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day in Milan and Dummer.
