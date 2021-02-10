Recent scores of local games: Gorham boys basketball won over Profile 46-29, while the girls did the same, winning 34-24
Berlin girls basketball lost to Colebrook 57-26.
Berlin-Gorham boys hockey over Kennett 3-2 in overtime.
BHS Unified Basketball won over Kennett 54-42.
The Berlin-Gorham and Kennett boy's hockey teams had a tight battle at the Ham Arena on Monday night with the Mountaineers coming out on top via a 3-2 overtime win.
Kennett took the lead on its first shot of the night, lighting the lamp just 11 seconds into the opening period. Sophomore Wade Volo got went behind the B-G net, slid the puck out front to Matt Cornier, who one-timed the biscuit into the basket.
B-G followed that up with two of their own, both coming off the stick of Tyler Rousseau, the first on assists from Braden Riendeau and Cam Pake, (11:06), and then with help from Jonah Berthiaume (6:41).
Kennett tied things up with four minutes left in the second period on goal by Colby Hall from Volo, and from then on it was back and forth and eventually into overtime.
Early in the extra period, Riendeau blocked a shot, got the puck past the defense and created a two-on-one with Rousseau. Feeling some back pressure Riendeau was able to feed the puck to Rousseau and completed his hat-trick with a nice accurately placed shot to give B-G the win.
B-G coach Mike Poulin stated, "It is always a tough match-up with a well-coached Kennett team. We had numerous good opportunities to score, especially on the power-play but Eagles’ goalie Bryson Wrobleski came up big for them. Riendeau and Rousseau work very well together and without the passing of Brayden twice, and a blocked shot, Tyler doesn't score the goals."
Kolin Melanson had 20 saves in the win, while Wrobleski made 27.
“It was another good battle with a program we have a ton of respect for,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “Even though the score was the same as up there, I thought we were more competitive this time.”
He added: “Berlin is a real good hockey team. Mike (Poulin, head coach) does things the right way. They set the bar in Division III, and we know what we’ve got to do to get there.”
The Gorham High boys’ alpine team competed in the Division 4 State Meet on Monday and fared very well, finishing 5th as a team, in both the giant slalom and slalom.
Nolan York was 11th in both events with combined times of 1:11.64 and 1:28.69 and scored 181 points; Teegan Leclerc was 18th in GS, 1:13.65 and 10th in slalom, 1:27.63 with 176 points.
Due to the virus protocol only the top 7 move on to the Meet of Champions, previously it was the top 10, so under normal circumstances Teegan would have been skiing at least another week.
Jake Bartlett was 29th in GS, 1:18.26 and 22nd in slalom, 1:46.69 for 163 points; Tristan Robertson was 31st, 1:19.93 and 21st at 1:36.90 good for 83 points. Lex Mayerson had two good GS runs and finished 21st in 1:14.30, but did not finish the slalom, earning a point total of 81. Luke Olson also competed, finishing in 38th place in GS, 1:24.64 and 24th in slalom, 1:47.21.
As first-year Coach Robbie Munce shared, "It was a good day on the hill! We solidified our spot today taking fifth in both the GS and in slalom. Considering our team is up against teams loaded with USSA racers we are happy. Nolan York and Teegan Leclerc skied extremely well and solid runs by Tristan Robertson Jake Bartlett Lex Mayerson and Luke Olson rounded out a strong finish for the team in a trying season".
Munce finished with this: "On a side note, we crushed Littleton in slalom and almost bested Profile in slalom, finishing only behind them by the slim margin of 4 points (352 to 348).” Well done guys!!
Tuesday's Division 3 races, of which BHS' Hayden Munce will be competing in was postponed to later this week. The Gorham girls raced Wednesday. Details to follow.
Berlin-Gorham now stands at 6-1.
The Berlin boys’ basketball team took it on the chin last week, losing to White Mountain Regional 61-31. As Coach Jared Lauze said, "We had a difficult time matching up with a very talented, tall group of players, including a 6'9" one. We came out with some good defensive energy and were able to stay with the pace initially. But we made too made crucial mistakes, gave up numerous put-backs on their offensive glass, committed too many turnovers and did not adjust well to the defensive schemes the Regional showed us.”
He added: We need to play a full 32 minutes of basketball, play better defensive, keep the opponents scores low to give us a chance and make better decisions with the ball on offense. Looking on the bright side of things, Hayden Poulin is playing well and becoming our leading scorer, and Jeremyah Dow worked hard, especially inside, against a much taller team."
Karen Turgeon's BHS unified basketball team finally got to play a game, besting Kennett in a high scoring game by a 54-42 margin on Tuesday in Conway.
Karen shared these scorers with me including Kolbe Delafontaine with 16 points, followed by Chris Trask's 12, Randy Belanger 10, Roger Belanger and Jeremy Howry (making his varsity debut) had eight apiece to lead the pace.
As Coach "T" explained, "We were so grateful to be able to play a game (finally!), The athletes have been working hard and were definitely anxious to play. I was pleased with the play of Jeremy Howry, in his first game, as he is fast, gaining confidence and coming along nicely. The veteran Belanger boys, Roger, Randy and Ross have doing a nice job of guiding the players on the court, and Chris and Kolbe have been running the floor well and are able to use the square to finish their shots.”
Congratulations to the unified basketball team!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.